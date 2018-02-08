Best Dividend Stocks
Verizon

Stock

VZ

Price as of:

$49.72 +1.39 +2.76%

Industry

Telecom Services Domestic

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Telecom Services Domestic /

Verizon (VZ)

VZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.59%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.46

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.77%

EPS $4.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

15 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VZ DARS™ Rating

VZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,799,670

Open Price

$51.96

Day's Range

$49.25 - $51.96

Previous Close

$50.31

52 week low / high

$49.02 - $62.22

Percent off 52 week high

-16.91%

VZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.6150

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.6150

2020-03-05

2020-04-09

2020-04-13

2020-05-01

Regular

VZ

Compare VZ to Popular Screens

Trade VZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-09

$0.615

2020-01-09

$0.615

2019-10-09

$0.615

2019-07-09

$0.6025

2019-04-09

$0.6025

2019-01-09

$0.6025

2018-10-09

$0.6025

2018-07-09

$0.59

2018-04-09

$0.59

2018-01-09

$0.59

2017-10-06

$0.59

2017-07-06

$0.5775

2017-04-06

$0.5775

2017-01-06

$0.5775

2016-10-05

$0.5775

2016-07-06

$0.565

2016-04-06

$0.565

2016-01-06

$0.565

2015-10-07

$0.565

2015-07-08

$0.55

2015-04-08

$0.55

2015-01-07

$0.55

2014-10-08

$0.55

2014-07-08

$0.53

2014-04-08

$0.53

2014-01-08

$0.53

2013-10-08

$0.53

2013-07-08

$0.515

2013-04-08

$0.515

2013-01-08

$0.515

2012-10-05

$0.515

2012-07-06

$0.5

2012-04-05

$0.5

2012-01-06

$0.5

2011-10-05

$0.5

2011-07-06

$0.4875

2011-04-06

$0.4875

2011-01-06

$0.4875

2010-10-06

$0.4875

2010-07-07

$0.475

2010-04-07

$0.475

2010-01-06

$0.475

2009-10-07

$0.475

2009-07-08

$0.46

2009-04-07

$0.46

2009-01-07

$0.46

2008-10-08

$0.46

2008-07-08

$0.43

2008-04-08

$0.43

2008-01-08

$0.43

2007-10-05

$0.43

2007-07-06

$0.405

2007-04-05

$0.405

2007-01-08

$0.405

2006-10-05

$0.405

2006-07-06

$0.405

2006-04-06

$0.405

2006-01-06

$0.405

2005-10-05

$0.405

2005-07-06

$0.405

2005-04-06

$0.405

2005-01-06

$0.385

2004-10-06

$0.385

2004-07-07

$0.385

2004-04-06

$0.385

2004-01-07

$0.385

2003-10-08

$0.385

2003-07-08

$0.385

2003-04-08

$0.385

2003-01-08

$0.385

2002-10-08

$0.385

2002-07-08

$0.385

2002-04-08

$0.385

2002-01-08

$0.385

2001-10-05

$0.385

2001-07-06

$0.385

2001-04-06

$0.385

2001-01-08

$0.385

2000-10-05

$0.385

2000-04-06

$0.385

2000-01-06

$0.385

1999-10-06

$0.385

1999-07-07

$0.385

1999-04-07

$0.385

1999-01-06

$0.385

1998-10-07

$0.385

1998-07-08

$0.385

1998-04-07

$0.77

1998-01-07

$0.77

1997-10-08

$0.77

1997-07-11

$0.74

1997-04-08

$0.74

1997-01-08

$0.72

1996-10-08

$0.72

1996-07-08

$0.72

1996-04-08

$0.72

1996-01-08

$0.7

1995-10-05

$0.7

1995-07-06

$0.7

VZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VZ

Metric

VZ Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

VZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.94%

1.55%

15years

VZ

News
VZ

Research
VZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

VZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6150

2020-03-05

2020-04-09

2020-04-13

2020-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2019-12-05

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2019-09-05

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2019-06-06

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2019-03-08

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2018-12-06

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2018-09-06

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2018-06-07

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2018-03-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2017-12-07

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2017-09-07

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2017-06-01

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2017-03-03

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-12-01

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2016-09-01

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2016-06-02

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2016-03-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-12-03

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-09-03

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-06-04

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-03-06

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-12-04

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-09-04

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2014-06-05

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2014-03-07

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2013-12-05

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2013-09-02

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2013-06-06

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2013-03-08

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2012-12-06

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2012-09-06

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-06-07

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-03-02

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-12-01

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-09-01

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2011-06-02

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2011-03-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2010-12-02

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4875

2010-09-02

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-06-03

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-03-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2009-12-03

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2009-09-03

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-06-04

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-03-04

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-12-04

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-09-04

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2008-06-05

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2008-03-17

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-12-06

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2007-09-06

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2007-06-07

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2007-03-01

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2006-12-07

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2006-09-07

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2006-06-01

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2006-03-02

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2005-12-01

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2005-09-01

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2005-06-02

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2005-03-04

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2004-12-02

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2004-09-02

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2004-06-03

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2004-03-08

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2003-12-04

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2003-09-04

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2003-06-05

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2003-03-10

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2002-12-05

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2002-09-05

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2002-06-06

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2002-03-11

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2001-12-06

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2001-09-06

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2001-06-07

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2001-03-05

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2000-12-07

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2000-09-07

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2000-03-28

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1999-11-23

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1999-09-28

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1999-06-22

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1999-03-23

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-11-24

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-09-22

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1998-06-23

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

1998-03-24

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

1997-11-25

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

1997-09-23

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

1997-06-27

1997-07-11

1997-07-10

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7400

1997-03-25

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1996-11-26

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1996-09-24

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1996-06-25

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1996-03-26

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

1995-11-28

1996-01-08

1996-01-10

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

1995-09-27

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

1995-06-27

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

VZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Domestic

No company description available.

