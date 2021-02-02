Oil and gas infrastructure company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has taken the first position in the list this week with an advance in viewership of 104%.

Thanks to rising oil and gas prices, which are hovering near multi-year highs, Enterprise Products Partners has increased its payouts to shareholders. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Enterprise Products Partners boosted its cash distribution by 3.3% to $0.465 per unit or $1.86 on an annualized basis. Furthermore, the company also bought back $125 million of its units, increasing the amount of repurchases for the year to $200 million. The company still has 76% of its authorized $2 billion share repurchases.

At the same time, the company has been investing in growth. On January 10, Enterprise Products Partners announced it acquired Texas-based Navitas Midstream, a company owning 1,750 miles of natural gas pipelines in the Permian Basin, for $3.25 billion in cash.

Navitas said it will transport one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in the first quarter of 2022, when the deal is expected to complete. The deal will also lead to increased returns to shareholders in the next quarters, the company said.

Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend yielding nearly 7.8% per year on a payout ratio of 82%.