AT&T
Compare T to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
T Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
T Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
T Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.00%
|
6.25%
|
10.87%
|
24.39%
|
4.35%
|
1
Trade T using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading T’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading T’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.5
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.81%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.23%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.4900
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.52%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Mastercard, AT&T and Oracle Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Trending: Realty Income Slightly Increases Dividend on Improvement in Rent Collections
Iuri Struta
|
Real estate investment trust Realty Income trended first these past two weeks, followed...
News
Slowing Buybacks Could Push Focus Towards Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
With buyback activity stalling, investors could benefit by focusing on dividends.
News
Tech Stocks: Focus on Dividend Payers
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors, those tech stocks that pay dividends could provide just enough safety...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Understanding the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)
Sam Bourgi
|
For the past two decades, the Global Industry Classification System (GICS) has been...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
What Are Economic Moats?
Sam Bourgi
|
Investors have become interested in the concept of economic moats ever since Warren...
Dividend University
Is Dividend Investing Good for Millennials?
Sam Bourgi
|
The transition from the classroom to the workforce has been a difficult one...
Life Insurance & Annuities Center
Earn More With Dividend Stocks Than With Annuities for Your Retirement
Asif Imtiaz
|
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Telecommunication
Additional Links:
AT&T (T) is a holding company that providers telecommunication services worldwide. The company offers several services including wireless communications, local exchange services and long-distance services. AT&T sells both services and physical products which they have made available at their own stores, as well as third party distributors. The company was founded in 1983 with its former name of SBC Communications, and then changed the company name to AT&T in 2005. The company is based out of Dallas Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$27.34
$0.23
0.848%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.80
$0.02
2.564%
$0.27
$0.00
0.000%
$3.79
$0.16
4.408%
$18.37
$18.37
-3.620%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.82
$0.02
2.500%
$2.07
$0.05
2.475%
$5.56
$0.19
3.538%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
T Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover