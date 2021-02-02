Microsoft (MSFT) is second in the list, posting a jump in traffic of 36%. The technology juggernaut trended due to the fact that it had lost the crown of the most valuable company in the world to Apple again, as well as its push into the Metaverse with the latest acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology firm Nuance Communications.

Microsoft shares have continued their advance and are up by around 30% over the past six months. Its market value is now hovering around $2.55 trillion, which is around $300 billion below Apple’s.

However, Microsoft is pushing ahead with its $16 billion acquisition of Nuance Communications, which aims to increase its presence in the healthcare sector. The company has already received the green light from regulators in the U.S. and Australia, while the European Union is also on track to approve the deal.

Microsoft reported revenues of $168 billion in fiscal 2021, up by 17% year-over-year. Meanwhile, net income jumped by 38% to $61 billion. The company pays out 27% of its profits to shareholders via dividends, with an annual yield of 0.7%.