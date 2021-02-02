Department store operator Dillard’s (DDS) has taken the first position this fortnight, seeing viewership rise by 178%. This is unsurprising. The department store chain’s stock is trading at record levels as the company has been delivering strong financial results since the pandemic, even as other department store retailers have been stagnating.

Indeed, Dillard’s has been posting rising sales and profit margins over the past few quarters, taking analysts and market observers by surprise. While sales are still recovering, retail gross margins are well above pre-pandemic levels at nearly 47%. Its net profit margin has expanded from 3% in the third quarter of 2020 to 13% in the same period this year.

Shares have skyrocketed more than 630% over the past 12 months, reaching a record market capitalization of $7 billion. In addition to the strong stock performance, Dillard’s recently announced a special dividend of $15 per share payable on December 15 to shareholders of record as of November 29. This represents a yield of nearly 5%. In addition, the company declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, which currently yields just 0.24%.