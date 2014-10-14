PetroChina
Compare PTR to Popular Energy Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.17%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
PTR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PTR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PTR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
39.44%
|
170.89%
|
-63.92%
|
-52.58%
|
0%
|
0
Trade PTR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PTR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PTR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Danaher, Medtronic and General Electric Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
UnitedHealth Group, Coca-Cola and Merck Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
PetroChina Company Limited Increases Dividend by 38%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Find out securities going ex-dividend this week with increased payout.
News
Coca-Cola Company Leads 431 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Here are 431 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, September 7th.
Research
Dividend University
Foreign Dividends: Tax Rates, Largest Payers, ADRs and ETFs
Jared Cummans
|
We explain everything you need to know about foreign dividends.
Dividend University
40 Things Every Dividend Investor Should Know About Dividend Investing
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article offers a helpful guide to the most basic and useful tips...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
PetroChina- (PTR)-engages in petroleum and natural gas related activities in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Chemicals and Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline. As of December 31, 2006, the company had estimated proved reserves of approximately 11,618 million barrels of crude oil and approximately 53,469.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, as well as operated 18,207 units of service stations. It owned and operated 20,590 kilometers of natural gas pipeline networks, 9,620 kilometers of crude oil pipeline, and 2,413 kilometers of pipeline for refined products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.90
-$0.03
-3.226%
$0.33
$0.03
10.000%
$0.10
-$0.03
-23.077%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.24
$0.04
20.000%
$5.75
-$0.11
-1.877%
$9.20
-$0.23
-2.439%
