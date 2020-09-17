Welcome to Dividend.com
News

Danaher, Medtronic and General Electric Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Sep 21, 2020

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, September 21. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

This week’s list of securities includes one dividend aristocrats that is going ex-dividend.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, September 18.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
DHR Danaher Corp. 146.36 0.18 9/25/2020 0.35% -2.03%
MDT Medtronic PLC 144.64 0.58 9/24/2020 2.15% -11.91%
PM Philip Morris International Inc. 121.59 1.20 9/23/2020 6.04% -13.41%
AMT American Tower Corp. 110.70 1.14 9/25/2020 1.73% -9.81%
PTR PetroChina Company Limited ADR 106.76 1.12 9/28/2020 7.73% -39.68%
TOT Total SE ADR 95.60 0.65 9/23/2020 8.21% -35.65%
GE General Electric Co. 60.22 0.01 9/25/2020 0.59% -48.11%
VALE Vale SA ADR 59.05 0.27 9/22/2020 6.04% -15.80%
CP Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. 40.70 0.71 9/24/2020 0.93% -3.82%
SRE Sempra Energy 34.71 1.05 9/24/2020 3.45% -25.88%
CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 34.31 1.12 9/25/2020 5.69% -11.86%
CERN Cerner Corp. 21.75 0.18 9/24/2020 0.99% -13.66%
EQR Equity Residential 20.22 0.60 9/24/2020 4.32% -39.33%
IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 13.10 0.77 9/23/2020 2.48% -14.83%
PBA Pembina Pipeline Corp. 12.65 0.16 9/24/2020 8.05% -43.30%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap DHR Danaher Corp. 146.36 0.72 0.18 09/25/2020 0.35% -2.03%
Lowest Market Cap DFP Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund 0.52 1.78 0.17 09/22/2020 7.17% -3.37%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 2.07 1.20 0.30 09/28/2020 13.22% -61.29%
Lowest Dividend Yield DHR Danaher Corp. 146.36 0.72 0.18 09/25/2020 0.35% -2.03%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High PRA ProAssurance Corp. 0.79 0.20 0.05 09/23/2020 1.39% -64.93%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High DHR Danaher Corp. 146.36 0.72 0.18 09/25/2020 0.35% -2.03%

Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) Dividend Growth Years
MDT Medtronic PLC 144.64 2.32 0.58 09/24/2020 2.15% 43

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

