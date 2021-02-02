Although capturing dividends can be an easy way to make quick income, it comes with several drawbacks. A list of the major disadvantages includes:

Negative Price Adjustment on the Ex-Dividend Date

Companies don’t just allow investors to hold their stock for one day, collect the dividend that is meant to reward long-term shareholders, and sell it immediately. The stock exchanges automatically negatively adjust the stock’s price on the ex-dividend date to reflect the upcoming payout. So if stock XYZ will pay a $1 dividend, its share price will open up on the ex-dividend date about $1 lower. This fact makes capturing dividends a much more difficult process than many people initially believe. Precise timing is needed to buy the stock at an appropriate level, hold it for a short time, collect the dividend, and actually make money on the transaction (if you collect $1 dividend but sell the stock at a price $1 lower than you bought it, it’s nothing but a wash).

Loss of Favorable Tax Treatment

There is a type of dividend known as a “qualified” dividend that is eligible to receive capital gains treatment of 15% instead of being reported as ordinary income by the recipient. However, the underlying stock must be held for at least 60 days during the 121 day period that begins prior to the ex-dividend date. Capture strategists will seldom, if ever, be able to meet this condition. Be sure to read more about the difference between Qualified and Unqualified Dividends.