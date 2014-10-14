Best Dividend Stocks
$49.53 +0.41 +0.83%

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data

Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.60%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.78

Paid Semi Annually

RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

44.14%

EPS $4.04

GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PTR DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

147,000

Open Price

$49.16

Day's Range

$48.99 - $49.54

Previous Close

$49.12

52 week low / high

$44.8 - $68.8

Percent off 52 week high

-28.01%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PTR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PTR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-13

$0.8915193

2019-06-19

$0.819272

2018-09-12

$0.877694

2018-06-12

$0.349165

2017-09-06

$0.916673

2017-06-12

$0.482029

2016-09-09

$0.269188

2016-05-26

$0.322346

2015-09-08

$0.859898

2015-06-29

$1.392479

2014-09-09

$2.420275

2014-05-23

$2.280767

2013-09-04

$2.330399

2013-05-24

$1.884078

2012-08-31

$2.144305

2012-05-25

$2.328562

2011-09-07

$2.268086

2011-05-20

$2.517527

2010-09-03

$2.111203

2010-05-24

$1.692911

2009-09-08

$1.615825

2009-05-15

$1.952047

2008-09-05

$1.72376

2008-05-16

$2.21688

2007-08-31

$2.70458

2007-04-10

$1.9939

2006-09-01

$2.51751

2006-04-21

$2.24584

2005-09-02

$1.94903

2005-04-20

$1.785

2004-09-07

$1.4007

2004-04-13

$0.9586

2003-09-05

$1.2031

2003-04-22

$0.8452

2002-09-09

$0.6056

2002-05-01

$0.6076

2001-09-10

$0.8395

2001-05-03

$0.9948

PTR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PTR

Metric

PTR Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

44.45%

45.33%

0years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8915

Unknown

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8193

Unknown

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8777

Unknown

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3492

Unknown

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9167

Unknown

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4820

Unknown

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2692

Unknown

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3223

Unknown

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8599

Unknown

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3925

Unknown

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-08-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4203

Unknown

2014-09-09

2014-09-11

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2808

Unknown

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3304

Unknown

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-11-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8841

Unknown

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1443

Unknown

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3286

Unknown

2012-05-25

2012-05-30

2012-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2681

Unknown

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.5175

Unknown

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1112

Unknown

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6929

Unknown

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6158

Unknown

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9520

Unknown

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7238

Unknown

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2169

Unknown

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.7046

Unknown

2007-08-31

2007-09-05

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9939

Unknown

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.5175

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.2458

Unknown

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9490

Unknown

2005-09-02

2005-09-07

2005-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7850

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4007

Unknown

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9586

Unknown

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2031

Unknown

2003-09-05

2003-09-09

2003-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8452

Unknown

2003-04-22

2003-04-24

2003-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6056

Unknown

2002-09-09

2002-09-11

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6076

Unknown

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8395

Unknown

2001-09-10

2001-09-12

2001-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9948

Unknown

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

PetroChina- (PTR)-engages in petroleum and natural gas related activities in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Chemicals and Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline. As of December 31, 2006, the company had estimated proved reserves of approximately 11,618 million barrels of crude oil and approximately 53,469.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, as well as operated 18,207 units of service stations. It owned and operated 20,590 kilometers of natural gas pipeline networks, 9,620 kilometers of crude oil pipeline, and 2,413 kilometers of pipeline for refined products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

