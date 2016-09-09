Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Sempra Energy

Stock

SRE

Price as of:

$104.03 +10.61 +11.36%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Sempra Energy (SRE)

SRE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.18%

utilities Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.18

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.50%

EPS $7.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SRE DARS™ Rating

SRE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$104.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,826,600

Open Price

$96.67

Day's Range

$95.37 - $105.65

Previous Close

$93.42

52 week low / high

$88.0 - $161.87

Percent off 52 week high

-35.73%

SRE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SRE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SRE

Compare SRE to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Utilities Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SRE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SRE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SRE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-19

$1.045

2019-12-27

$0.9675

2019-09-19

$0.9675

2019-07-03

$0.9675

2019-03-21

$0.9675

2018-12-28

$0.895

2018-09-20

$0.895

2018-06-29

$0.895

2018-03-22

$0.895

2017-12-28

$0.8225

2017-09-21

$0.8225

2017-07-05

$0.8225

2017-03-21

$0.8225

2016-12-27

$0.755

2016-09-27

$0.755

2016-06-28

$0.755

2016-03-22

$0.755

2015-12-23

$0.7

2015-09-23

$0.7

2015-06-25

$0.7

2015-03-25

$0.7

2014-12-18

$0.66

2014-09-23

$0.66

2014-06-27

$0.66

2014-03-25

$0.66

2013-12-27

$0.63

2013-09-25

$0.63

2013-06-26

$0.63

2013-03-26

$0.63

2012-12-26

$0.6

2012-09-26

$0.6

2012-06-25

$0.6

2012-03-22

$0.6

2011-12-20

$0.48

2011-09-27

$0.48

2011-06-22

$0.48

2011-03-16

$0.48

2010-12-21

$0.39

2010-09-27

$0.39

2010-06-16

$0.39

2010-03-16

$0.39

2009-12-28

$0.39

2009-09-22

$0.39

2009-06-17

$0.39

2009-03-17

$0.39

2008-12-19

$0.35

2008-09-23

$0.35

2008-06-17

$0.35

2008-03-18

$0.32

2007-12-18

$0.31

2007-09-25

$0.31

2007-06-19

$0.31

2007-03-20

$0.31

2006-12-19

$0.3

2006-09-26

$0.3

2006-06-20

$0.3

2006-03-21

$0.3

2005-12-20

$0.29

2005-09-27

$0.29

2005-06-21

$0.29

2005-03-22

$0.29

2004-12-20

$0.25

2004-09-27

$0.25

2004-06-21

$0.25

2004-03-18

$0.25

2003-12-19

$0.25

2003-09-19

$0.25

2003-06-19

$0.25

2003-03-18

$0.25

2002-12-19

$0.25

2002-09-18

$0.25

2002-06-19

$0.25

2002-03-18

$0.25

2001-12-19

$0.25

2001-09-18

$0.25

2001-06-19

$0.25

2001-03-16

$0.25

2000-12-19

$0.25

2000-09-18

$0.25

2000-06-19

$0.25

2000-03-16

$0.25

1999-12-17

$0.39

1999-09-16

$0.39

1999-06-17

$0.39

1999-03-17

$0.39

1998-12-17

$0.39

1998-09-17

$0.39

SRE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SRE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SRE

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SRE Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SRE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.31%

8.01%

9years

SRE

News
SRE

Research
SRE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SRE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SRE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0450

2020-02-25

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9675

2019-12-09

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9675

2019-09-06

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9675

2019-06-18

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9675

2019-02-22

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8950

2018-12-18

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8950

2018-09-06

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8950

2018-06-20

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8950

2018-02-22

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8225

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8225

2017-09-08

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8225

2017-06-21

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8225

2017-02-23

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7550

2016-12-16

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7550

2016-09-09

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7550

2016-06-14

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7550

2016-02-19

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-12-15

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-09-10

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-06-16

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-02-20

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2014-12-09

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2014-09-12

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2014-06-16

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2014-02-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-12-17

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-09-12

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-02-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-12-14

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-06-12

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-02-28

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-12-06

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2012-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-09-13

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-06-14

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-02-22

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2010-12-07

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2010-08-19

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2010-05-12

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2010-02-12

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2009-09-11

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2009-06-09

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2009-02-20

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-12-12

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-09-09

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-05-22

2008-06-17

2008-06-19

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-02-13

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-12-04

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-09-11

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-06-05

2007-06-19

2007-06-21

2007-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-02-15

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-12-05

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-09-12

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-06-06

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-02-21

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-12-06

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-09-13

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-06-07

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2005-02-22

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-12-03

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2005-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-09-14

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-06-08

2004-06-21

2004-06-23

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-02-20

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-12-02

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-09-09

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-06-12

2003-06-19

2003-06-23

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-02-18

2003-03-18

2003-03-20

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-12-04

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-09-10

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-06-04

2002-06-19

2002-06-21

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-03-05

2002-03-18

2002-03-20

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-12-04

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-09-04

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-06-05

2001-06-19

2001-06-21

2001-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-03-06

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2000-12-07

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-12-05

2000-12-19

2000-12-21

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-09-05

2000-09-18

2000-09-20

2000-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-06-06

2000-06-19

2000-06-21

2000-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-03-08

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1999-09-07

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1999-06-01

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1999-03-02

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1998-12-02

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1998-09-02

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SRE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Sempra Energy on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SRE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Sempra Energy- (SRE)-engage in the generation of electricity, and the distribution and transmission of natural gas in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Asia. As of December 31, 2007, it had 1.4 million customer meters consisting of 1,210,600 residential, 146,300 commercial, 500 industrial, 2,000 street and highway lighting, and 5,400 direct access; and owned 1,886 miles of transmission lines and 22,056 miles of distribution lines. In addition, the company had natural gas facilities, which included 3,053 miles of transmission and storage pipelines, 61,701 miles of distribution pipelines, and 53,368 miles of service pipelines. Further, Sempra Energy's pipelines and storage operations included 1,806 miles of distribution pipelines, 165 miles of transmission pipelines, and 2 compressor stations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X