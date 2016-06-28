Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources
Compare ARTNA to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
ARTNA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ARTNA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ARTNA Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
3.02%
9.34%
16.04%
36.15%
108.80%
13
Trade ARTNA using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ARTNA’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ARTNA’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
American Electric Power Company Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
Apple Increases Dividend by 10.53%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends on the...
News
Trending on Dividend.com: Safe Haven Assets and Utilities in Demand After Shocking Brexit Vote
Iuri Struta
|
Trending on Dividend.com: Safe Haven Assets and Utilities in Demand After Shocking Brexit...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Utility Networks
Artesian Resources- (ARTNA)-distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers in the state of Delaware. As of December 31, 2007, Artesian Resources Corporation had approximately 75,100 metered customers and served a population of approximately 250,000. It served customers through approximately 1,086 miles of transmission and distribution mains. The company was founded in 1905. It was formerly known as Artesian Water Company and changed its name to Artesian Resources Corporation in 1984. Artesian Resources Corporation is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$7.30
$0.00
0.000%
$8.10
$1.00
14.085%
$34.20
-$0.05
-0.146%
$22.35
$1.84
8.971%
$0.30
-$0.02
-6.250%
$63.51
-$0.41
-0.641%
$7.14
-$0.03
-0.418%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$25.35
$0.00
0.000%
$22.00
$22.00
-2.222%
