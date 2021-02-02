Dividend Investing Ideas Center
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, September 20. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, September 17.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc.
|204.00
|3.60
|9/21/2021
|2.83%
|-0.92%
|MDT
|Medtronic Plc
|181.00
|0.63
|9/23/2021
|1.91%
|-4.56%
|AMT
|American Tower Corp.
|137.00
|1.31
|9/27/2021
|1.76%
|-3.28%
|GE
|General Electric Co.
|115.00
|0.08
|9/24/2021
|0.31%
|-12.88%
|LRCX
|Lam Research Corp.
|86.70
|1.50
|9/27/2021
|0.98%
|-9.62%
|BNPQY
|BNP Paribas - ADR - Level I
|80.30
|0.92
|9/24/2021
|2.87%
|-10.51%
|JCI
|Johnson Controls International Plc
|53.40
|0.27
|9/24/2021
|1.43%
|-2.92%
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|42.60
|1.10
|9/23/2021
|3.22%
|-7.97%
|IFF
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|37.60
|0.79
|9/23/2021
|2.19%
|-13.92%
|EQR
|Equity Residential Properties Trust
|32.00
|0.60
|9/24/2021
|2.94%
|-6.72%
|CERN
|Cerner Corp.
|22.40
|0.22
|9/24/2021
|1.19%
|-10.88%
|STX
|Seagate Technology Holdings Plc
|20.60
|0.67
|9/21/2021
|3.18%
|-21.16%
|VICI
|VICI Properties Inc.
|17.20
|0.36
|9/23/2021
|4.78%
|-11.33%
|ELS
|Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.
|16.10
|0.36
|9/23/2021
|1.75%
|-7.60%
|XRAY
|DENTSPLY Sirona Inc.
|13.60
|0.11
|9/23/2021
|0.71%
|-11.95%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Company
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc.
|204.00
|14.40
|3.60
|9/21/2021
|2.83%
|-0.92%
|Lowest Market Cap
|EFIN
|Eastern Michigan Financial Corp.
|0.01
|1.20
|0.30
|09/22/2021
|3.81%
|-2.14%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|NYMT
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|1.66
|0.40
|0.10
|9/22/2021
|9.20%
|-11.36%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|GE
|General Electric Co.
|115.00
|0.32
|0.08
|09/24/2021
|0.31%
|-12.88%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|BTG
|B2gold Corp.
|4.21
|0.16
|0.04
|9/21/2021
|4.17%
|-48.88%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|RWT
|Redwood Trust Inc.
|1.41
|0.84
|0.21
|09/22/2021
|6.66%
|-0.31%
