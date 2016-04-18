Equity Lifestyle Properties
Equity Lifestyle Properties
Compare ELS to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
ELS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ELS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ELS Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
-2.56%
26.10%
64.90%
289.77%
177.51%
1
Trade ELS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ELS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ELS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.40%
|0.4
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.25%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
Comcast Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.53%
Shauvik Haldar
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Philip Morris International Leads 68 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
Philip Morris International Leads 68 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
News
The Market Wrap for April 22: The Chips Fall at Intel
Aaron Levitt
Dividend.com summarizes the most important market events from the past week.
News
The Market Glance for April 18: Will PepsiCo Lose Its Fizz?
Aaron Levitt
Dividend.com takes a look at the most important market events for the upcoming...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Equity LifeStyles Property- (ELS)- owns or has an interest in 313 quality properties in 28 states and British Columbia consisting of 112,841 sites. The Company is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As a REIT, capital gains are calculated differently, so please consult a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.01
$0.01
1.000%
$2.40
-$0.08
-3.226%
$0.11
-$0.01
-8.333%
$12.60
$0.10
0.800%
$4.74
$0.12
2.597%
$20.76
-$0.14
-0.670%
$10.20
$0.00
0.000%
$24.35
$0.00
0.000%
$10.70
-$0.04
-0.372%
$12.40
$0.17
1.390%
