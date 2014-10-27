Best Dividend Stocks
Compania Vale Do Rio

Stock

VALE

Price as of:

$6.58 -0.4 -5.73%

Industry

Steel And Iron

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Compania Vale Do Rio (VALE)

Compania Vale Do Rio (VALE)

VALE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $1.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

VALE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,474,299

Open Price

$6.69

Day's Range

$6.49 - $6.98

Previous Close

$6.98

52 week low / high

$6.49 - $14.19

Percent off 52 week high

-53.63%

VALE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VALE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VALE

Compare VALE to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

$10,000

VALE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VALE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-03

$0.263846

2018-08-03

$0.04151

2018-03-07

$0.122796

2017-12-22

$0.09985

2017-04-24

$0.236762

2016-12-02

$0.040879

2015-10-16

$0.091189

2015-04-15

$0.154932

2014-10-17

$0.130784

2014-10-17

$0.217473

2014-04-15

$0.326132

2013-10-18

$0.05438

2013-10-18

$0.300705

2013-04-17

$0.286243

2013-04-17

$0.076627

2012-10-17

$0.309837

2012-10-17

$0.21978

2012-04-16

$0.464857

2011-10-17

$0.028314

2011-10-17

$0.302295

2011-04-14

$0.312947

2011-01-14

$0.146957

2010-10-15

$0.182491

2010-10-15

$0.073996

2010-04-15

$0.191303

2009-10-16

$0.222671

2009-04-16

$0.224843

2008-10-21

$0.060927

2008-10-21

$0.190676

2008-04-11

$0.109996

2008-04-11

$0.110909

2007-10-19

$0.041286

2007-10-19

$0.006997

2007-10-19

$0.177038

2007-04-17

$0.1495335

2006-10-20

$0.103664

2006-04-13

$0.12309875

VALE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VALE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VALE

Metric

VALE Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

VALE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

VALE

News
VALE

Research
VALE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VALE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

VALE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0415

Unknown

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2638

Unknown

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-09-27

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1228

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-22

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0999

Unknown

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-03-22

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2368

Unknown

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-05-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0409

Unknown

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2016-12-23

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0912

Unknown

2015-10-16

2015-10-20

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1549

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-05-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2175

Unknown

2014-10-17

2014-10-21

2014-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1308

Unknown

2014-10-17

2014-10-21

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3261

Unknown

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-05-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3007

Unknown

2013-10-18

2013-10-22

2013-11-08

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0544

Unknown

2013-10-18

2013-10-22

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0766

Unknown

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2862

Unknown

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-05-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2198

Unknown

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3098

Unknown

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4649

Unknown

2012-04-16

2012-04-18

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3023

Unknown

2011-10-17

2011-10-19

2011-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0283

Unknown

2011-10-17

2011-10-19

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3129

Unknown

2011-04-14

2011-04-18

2011-05-06

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1470

Unknown

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-02-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0740

Unknown

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-11-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1825

Unknown

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-11-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1913

Unknown

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-05-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2227

Unknown

2009-10-16

2009-10-20

2009-11-06

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2248

Unknown

2009-04-16

2009-04-20

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1907

Unknown

2008-10-21

2008-10-23

2008-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0609

Unknown

2008-10-21

2008-10-23

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1109

Unknown

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

Unknown

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1770

Unknown

2007-10-19

2007-10-23

2007-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

Unknown

2007-10-19

2007-10-23

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0413

Unknown

2007-10-19

2007-10-23

2007-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1495

Unknown

2007-04-17

2007-04-19

2007-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1037

Unknown

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-11-07

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1231

Unknown

2006-04-13

2006-04-18

2006-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

VALE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Compania Vale Do Rio on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VALE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Steel And Iron

Vale SA (VALE) is a Brazilian metals and mining company. Vale mines several metals and produces nickel, iron ore and iron ore pellets, manganese ore, ferroalloys, aluminum, fertilizers, copper and coal. The company is also involved in basic metal sales, fertilizers, logistics, and steel businesses. Vale operates in 38 countries around the world, including mineral exploration activities in 21 countries. It was founded in 1942 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

