This table allows you to know how fast CM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-26 $1.44 (CAD) 2019-09-26 $1.0864 2019-06-27 $1.0625 2019-03-27 $1.0425 2018-12-27 $1.0013 2018-09-27 $1.05 2018-06-27 $0.9989 2018-03-27 $1.0303 2017-12-27 $1.0235 2017-09-27 $1.054 2017-06-26 $0.954 2017-03-24 $0.9493 2016-12-23 $0.924892 2016-09-26 $0.9243 2016-06-24 $0.9378 2016-03-23 $0.888 2015-12-24 $0.8352 2015-09-24 $0.8442 2015-06-25 $0.8725 2015-03-25 $0.8488 2014-12-24 $0.8844 2014-09-25 $0.9091 2014-06-25 $0.9308 2014-03-26 $0.8736 2013-12-24 $0.9016 2013-09-25 $0.929 2013-06-26 $0.9118 2013-03-26 $0.917264 2012-12-26 $0.9441 2012-09-26 $0.9593 2012-06-26 $0.8772 2012-03-26 $0.8977 2011-12-23 $0.8786 2011-09-26 $0.8706 2011-06-24 $0.8934 2011-03-24 $0.8865 2010-12-27 $0.8577 2010-09-24 $0.84129 2010-06-24 $0.8423 2010-03-25 $0.851 2009-12-24 $0.8271 2009-09-24 $0.8146 2009-06-25 $0.7599 2009-03-25 $0.7093 2008-12-24 $0.7126 2008-09-25 $0.8407 2008-06-25 $0.8602 2008-03-26 $0.8531 2007-12-26 $0.8816 2007-09-26 $0.8693 2007-06-26 $0.7198 2007-03-26 $0.6551 2006-12-26 $0.6048 2006-09-26 $0.6267 2006-06-26 $0.623 2006-03-24 $0.5815 2005-12-23 $0.5819 2005-10-18 $0.989808 2005-09-26 $0.5784 2005-06-24 $0.5509 2005-04-12 $1.00516 2005-03-23 $0.5352 2004-12-27 $0.5277 2004-10-12 $0.90828 2004-09-24 $0.4682 2004-06-24 $0.4408 2004-04-13 $0.775712 2004-03-25 $0.3722 2003-12-24 $0.3755 2003-10-14 $0.7139 2003-09-25 $0.3036 2003-06-25 $0.3012 2003-04-17 $0.695844 2003-03-26 $0.2773 2002-12-24 $0.264 2002-10-15 $0.539328 2002-09-25 $0.2579 2002-06-26 $0.2702 2002-04-09 $0.586224 2002-03-26 $0.2584 2001-12-26 $0.2332 2001-10-12 $0.496512 2001-09-26 $0.2352 2001-06-26 $0.2434 2001-04-06 $0.560412 2001-03-26 $0.2361 2000-12-26 $0.2167 2000-09-26 $0.2216 2000-06-26 $0.2222 2000-03-24 $0.2241 1999-12-27 $0.2047 1999-09-24 $0.2033 1999-06-24 $0.2037 1999-03-25 $0.1985 1998-11-24 $0.3 (CAD) 1998-09-24 $0.1981 1998-06-25 $0.2043 1998-03-25 $0.2122 1997-12-23 $0.2084 1997-09-25 $0.2164 1997-06-25 $0.1791 1997-03-25 $0.1812 1996-12-24 $0.0913 1996-09-25 $0.0822 1996-06-26 $0.08265 1996-03-26 $0.0733 1995-12-22 $0.0732 1995-09-26 $0.0686 1995-06-26 $0.06725