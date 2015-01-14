Best Dividend Stocks
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Stock

CM

Price as of:

$83.95 +0.28 +0.33%

Industry

Money Center Banks

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

CM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.19%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.35

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

48.07%

EPS $9.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CM DARS™ Rating

CM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

285,000

Open Price

$83.44

Day's Range

$83.44 - $84.06

Previous Close

$83.67

52 week low / high

$72.96 - $87.62

Percent off 52 week high

-4.19%

CM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.4400

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.4400

2019-12-05

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-28

Regular

Trade CM's Upcoming Dividend

CM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CM's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$1.44 (CAD)

2019-09-26

$1.0864

2019-06-27

$1.0625

2019-03-27

$1.0425

2018-12-27

$1.0013

2018-09-27

$1.05

2018-06-27

$0.9989

2018-03-27

$1.0303

2017-12-27

$1.0235

2017-09-27

$1.054

2017-06-26

$0.954

2017-03-24

$0.9493

2016-12-23

$0.924892

2016-09-26

$0.9243

2016-06-24

$0.9378

2016-03-23

$0.888

2015-12-24

$0.8352

2015-09-24

$0.8442

2015-06-25

$0.8725

2015-03-25

$0.8488

2014-12-24

$0.8844

2014-09-25

$0.9091

2014-06-25

$0.9308

2014-03-26

$0.8736

2013-12-24

$0.9016

2013-09-25

$0.929

2013-06-26

$0.9118

2013-03-26

$0.917264

2012-12-26

$0.9441

2012-09-26

$0.9593

2012-06-26

$0.8772

2012-03-26

$0.8977

2011-12-23

$0.8786

2011-09-26

$0.8706

2011-06-24

$0.8934

2011-03-24

$0.8865

2010-12-27

$0.8577

2010-09-24

$0.84129

2010-06-24

$0.8423

2010-03-25

$0.851

2009-12-24

$0.8271

2009-09-24

$0.8146

2009-06-25

$0.7599

2009-03-25

$0.7093

2008-12-24

$0.7126

2008-09-25

$0.8407

2008-06-25

$0.8602

2008-03-26

$0.8531

2007-12-26

$0.8816

2007-09-26

$0.8693

2007-06-26

$0.7198

2007-03-26

$0.6551

2006-12-26

$0.6048

2006-09-26

$0.6267

2006-06-26

$0.623

2006-03-24

$0.5815

2005-12-23

$0.5819

2005-10-18

$0.989808

2005-09-26

$0.5784

2005-06-24

$0.5509

2005-04-12

$1.00516

2005-03-23

$0.5352

2004-12-27

$0.5277

2004-10-12

$0.90828

2004-09-24

$0.4682

2004-06-24

$0.4408

2004-04-13

$0.775712

2004-03-25

$0.3722

2003-12-24

$0.3755

2003-10-14

$0.7139

2003-09-25

$0.3036

2003-06-25

$0.3012

2003-04-17

$0.695844

2003-03-26

$0.2773

2002-12-24

$0.264

2002-10-15

$0.539328

2002-09-25

$0.2579

2002-06-26

$0.2702

2002-04-09

$0.586224

2002-03-26

$0.2584

2001-12-26

$0.2332

2001-10-12

$0.496512

2001-09-26

$0.2352

2001-06-26

$0.2434

2001-04-06

$0.560412

2001-03-26

$0.2361

2000-12-26

$0.2167

2000-09-26

$0.2216

2000-06-26

$0.2222

2000-03-24

$0.2241

1999-12-27

$0.2047

1999-09-24

$0.2033

1999-06-24

$0.2037

1999-03-25

$0.1985

1998-11-24

$0.3 (CAD)

1998-09-24

$0.1981

1998-06-25

$0.2043

1998-03-25

$0.2122

1997-12-23

$0.2084

1997-09-25

$0.2164

1997-06-25

$0.1791

1997-03-25

$0.1812

1996-12-24

$0.0913

1996-09-25

$0.0822

1996-06-26

$0.08265

1996-03-26

$0.0733

1995-12-22

$0.0732

1995-09-26

$0.0686

1995-06-26

$0.06725

CM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.75%

6.50%

3years

CM

CM

CM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.4400 (CAD)

2019-12-05

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0864

2019-08-22

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0625

2019-05-22

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0425

2019-02-27

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0013

2018-11-29

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2018-08-23

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9989

2018-05-23

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0303

2018-02-22

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0235

2017-11-30

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0540

2017-08-24

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9540

2017-05-25

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9493

2017-02-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9249

2016-12-01

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9243

2016-08-25

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9378

2016-05-26

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8880

2016-02-25

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8352

2015-12-03

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2016-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8442

2015-08-27

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8725

2015-05-28

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8488

2015-02-26

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8844

2014-12-03

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9091

2014-08-28

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9308

2014-05-29

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8736

2014-02-27

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9016

2013-12-05

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9290

2013-08-29

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9118

2013-05-30

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9173

2013-02-28

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9441

2012-12-06

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9593

2012-08-30

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8772

2012-05-31

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8977

2012-03-08

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8786

2011-12-01

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8706

2011-08-31

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8934

2011-05-26

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8865

2011-02-24

2011-03-24

2011-03-28

2011-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8577

2010-12-02

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8413

2010-08-25

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8423

2010-05-27

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8510

2010-02-25

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8271

2009-12-03

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2010-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8146

2009-08-26

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7599

2009-05-28

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7093

2009-02-26

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7126

2008-12-04

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8407

2008-08-27

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8602

2008-05-29

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8531

2008-02-28

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8816

2007-12-06

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8693

2007-08-30

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7198

2007-05-31

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6551

2007-03-01

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6048

2006-12-07

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6267

2006-08-31

2006-09-26

2006-09-28

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6230

2006-06-01

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5815

2006-03-02

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5819

2005-12-01

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9898

Unknown

2005-10-18

2005-10-20

2005-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5784

2005-08-24

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5509

2005-05-25

2005-06-24

2005-06-28

2005-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0052

Unknown

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5352

2005-02-24

2005-03-23

2005-03-28

2005-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5277

2004-12-02

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9083

Unknown

2004-10-12

2004-10-14

2004-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4682

2004-08-25

2004-09-24

2004-09-28

2004-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4408

2004-05-26

2004-06-24

2004-06-28

2004-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7757

Unknown

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3722

2004-02-26

2004-03-25

2004-03-29

2004-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3755

2003-11-26

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2004-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7139

Unknown

2003-10-14

2003-10-16

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3036

2003-09-04

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3012

2003-06-05

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6958

Unknown

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2773

2003-02-27

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2002-12-05

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5393

Unknown

2002-10-15

2002-10-17

2002-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2579

2002-09-05

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2702

2002-06-06

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5862

Unknown

2002-04-09

2002-04-11

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2584

2002-02-28

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2332

2001-12-06

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4965

Unknown

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2352

2001-09-06

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2434

2001-06-07

2001-06-26

2001-06-28

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5604

Unknown

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2361

2001-03-01

2001-03-26

2001-03-28

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2000-12-07

2000-12-26

2000-12-28

2001-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2216

2000-09-07

2000-09-26

2000-09-28

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2000-06-01

2000-06-26

2000-06-28

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2241

2000-03-02

2000-03-24

2000-03-28

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

1999-12-02

1999-12-27

1999-12-29

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2033

1999-09-02

1999-09-24

1999-09-28

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2037

1999-06-03

1999-06-24

1999-06-28

1999-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1985

1999-03-04

1999-03-25

1999-03-29

1999-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000 (CAD)

1998-12-03

1998-11-24

1998-12-29

1999-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1981

1998-09-03

1998-09-24

1998-09-28

1998-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2043

1998-06-04

1998-06-25

1998-06-29

1998-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

1998-03-05

1998-03-25

1998-03-27

1998-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2084

1997-12-04

1997-12-23

1997-12-29

1998-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2164

1997-09-04

1997-09-25

1997-09-29

1997-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1791

1997-06-05

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

1997-03-06

1997-03-25

1997-03-27

1997-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

1996-12-05

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0822

1996-09-05

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0827

1996-06-06

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1996-03-07

1996-03-26

1996-03-28

1996-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0732

1995-12-07

1995-12-22

1995-12-28

1996-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0686

1995-09-07

1995-09-26

1995-09-28

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0673

1995-06-01

1995-06-26

1995-06-28

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

CM

CM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Money Center Banks

Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is a global financial institution. It provides various financial products and services to corporate, government, and institutional clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three business units: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Wholesale Banking. Retail and Business Banking provides financial products, advice and services , as well as telephone banking, online and mobile banking. Wealth Management comprises asset management, retail brokerage and private wealth management businesses. Wholesale Banking provides credit, capital markets, investment banking, merchant banking and research products and services. CIBC was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

