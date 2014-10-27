Best Dividend Stocks
Total S.A.

Stock

TOT

Price as of:

$28.8 +3.38 +13.3%

Industry

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Major Integrated Oil And Gas /

Total S.A. (TOT)

TOT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.83%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.93

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

104.20%

EPS $2.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TOT DARS™ Rating

TOT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,013,400

Open Price

$29.58

Day's Range

$28.17 - $29.58

Previous Close

$25.42

52 week low / high

$22.13 - $57.99

Percent off 52 week high

-50.34%

TOT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TOT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TOT

Compare TOT to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

TOT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TOT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.7322287

2019-09-25

$0.7197124

2019-06-07

$0.721558

2019-03-15

$0.71744

2018-12-14

$0.735744

2018-09-21

$0.738368

2018-06-07

$0.716348

2018-03-15

$0.761732

2017-12-15

$0.745302

2017-09-21

$0.733274

2017-05-31

$0.690618

2017-03-15

$0.648918

2016-12-16

$0.648491

2016-09-22

$0.66978

2016-06-01

$0.691801

2016-03-16

$0.692472

2015-12-16

$0.660935

2015-09-23

$0.691496

2015-06-03

$0.675819

2015-03-18

$0.669092

2014-12-10

$0.753054

2014-09-18

$0.773178

2014-05-28

$0.82519

2014-03-19

$0.810358

2013-12-11

$0.805619

2013-09-19

$0.796143

2013-06-19

$0.76583

2013-03-13

$0.76036

2012-12-12

$0.778356

2012-09-19

$0.732964

2012-06-13

$0.607641

2012-03-14

$0.750199

2011-12-14

$0.741788

2011-09-14

$0.763157

2011-05-18

$1.608894

2010-11-09

$1.542405

2010-05-24

$1.388339

2009-11-09

$1.695388

2009-05-14

$1.58175

2008-11-14

$1.424388

2008-05-20

$1.67898

2007-11-13

$1.46457

2007-05-15

$1.34398

2006-11-14

$0.946339

2006-05-15

$1.88186

2005-11-21

$0.745515

2005-05-19

$0.79665

2004-11-19

$0.6687

2004-05-19

$1.19405

TOT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TOT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TOT

Metric

TOT Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TOT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.29%

35.68%

2years

TOT

News
TOT

Research
TOT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TOT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

TOT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7322

Unknown

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7197

Unknown

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7216

Unknown

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7174

Unknown

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7357

Unknown

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7384

Unknown

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7163

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7617

Unknown

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7453

Unknown

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7333

Unknown

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6906

Unknown

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6489

Unknown

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6485

Unknown

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6698

Unknown

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6918

Unknown

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6925

Unknown

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6609

Unknown

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6915

Unknown

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6758

Unknown

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6691

Unknown

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7531

Unknown

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7732

Unknown

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8252

Unknown

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8104

Unknown

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8056

Unknown

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7961

Unknown

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7658

Unknown

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7604

Unknown

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7784

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7330

Unknown

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6076

Unknown

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7502

Unknown

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7418

Unknown

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7632

Unknown

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6089

Unknown

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5424

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3883

Unknown

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6954

Unknown

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5818

Unknown

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4244

Unknown

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6790

Unknown

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4646

Unknown

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3440

Unknown

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9463

Unknown

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8819

Unknown

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7455

Unknown

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7967

Unknown

2005-05-19

2005-05-23

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6687

Unknown

2004-11-19

2004-11-23

2004-12-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1941

Unknown

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

TOT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Total S.A. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TOT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

Total (TOT) operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemicals, and it operates in 130 countries. As of December 31, 2013, it had proved reserves of 11,526 mboe (Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent) of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Courbevoie, France. As an oil and gas company, Total is greatly affected by commodity prices worldwide, along with the continued discovery of reserves. As well, Total has many reserves in politically or economically unstable areas, where disruption to projects can occur. Total has been paying dividends since 1994, and has been increasing them since 2012. Total pays its dividend quarterly.

