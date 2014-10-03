Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a specialty finance company that invests in mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage loans, real-estate related securities, and other types of assets. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns to investors over the long term through dividends and capital appreciation. This REIT is based out of New York, New York and was founded in 2007. CIM is regulated heavily by the U.S. government and the SEC. CIM operates in a highly competitive market, and there are many more established players, which can affect its business greatly. CIM has been paying dividends since its inception. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the large majority of its earnings. It has increased and cut its dividend multiple times since its inception. CIM pays out dividends quarterly.