Chimera Investment Corporation

Stock

CIM

Price as of:

$20.91 +0.05 +0.24%

Industry

Reit Diversified

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Diversified /

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

CIM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

9.59%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

94.69%

EPS $2.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CIM DARS™ Rating

CIM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

82,834

Open Price

$20.85

Day's Range

$20.84 - $20.92

Previous Close

$20.86

52 week low / high

$16.88 - $20.92

Percent off 52 week high

-0.05%

CIM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5000

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5000

2019-10-29

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Regular

CIM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CIM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.5

2019-09-26

$0.5

2019-06-27

$0.5

2019-03-28

$0.5

2018-12-28

$0.5

2018-09-27

$0.5

2018-06-28

$0.5

2018-03-28

$0.5

2017-12-28

$0.5

2017-09-27

$0.5

2017-06-28

$0.5

2017-03-29

$0.5

2016-12-28

$0.5

2016-09-28

$0.48

2016-06-28

$0.48

2016-03-29

$0.48

2015-12-29

$0.48

2015-09-28

$0.48

2015-06-26

$0.48

2015-03-27

$0.096

2014-12-29

$0.45

2014-09-26

$0.45

2014-06-26

$0.45

2014-03-27

$0.45

2013-12-27

$0.45

2013-10-02

$0.45

2013-06-27

$0.45

2013-03-27

$0.45

2012-12-27

$0.45

2012-09-27

$0.45

2012-06-27

$0.45

2012-03-28

$0.55

2011-12-27

$0.55

2011-09-29

$0.65

2011-06-28

$0.65

2011-03-29

$0.7

2010-12-29

$0.85

2010-09-30

$0.9

2010-06-17

$0.85

2010-03-25

$0.85

2009-12-29

$0.85

2009-09-29

$0.6

2009-05-28

$0.4

2009-04-02

$0.3

2008-12-26

$0.2

2008-09-16

$0.8

2008-06-10

$0.8

2008-03-27

$1.3

2007-12-27

$0.125

CIM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CIM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CIM

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

CIM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CIM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.02%

0.00%

4years

CIM

CIM

CIM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CIM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

CIM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2019-10-29

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-07-30

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-04-30

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-02-12

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-10-30

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-07-31

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-05-02

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-13

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-11-01

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-08-01

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-05-01

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-02-14

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-11-02

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-08-03

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-05-02

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-02-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-12-11

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-06-11

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-30

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2015-03-17

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-09-17

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-06-04

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-03-20

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-12-12

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-08-23

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-06-19

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-03-20

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-11-28

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-09-19

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-03-01

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2011-12-19

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2011-09-21

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2011-06-20

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2011-03-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2010-12-20

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2010-09-22

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2010-06-10

2010-06-17

2010-06-21

2010-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2010-03-18

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2009-12-22

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-09-21

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-05-21

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-03-23

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2009-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2008-09-09

2008-09-16

2008-09-18

2008-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2008-06-02

2008-06-10

2008-06-12

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2008-03-19

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-25

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CIM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Chimera Investment Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CIM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a specialty finance company that invests in mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage loans, real-estate related securities, and other types of assets. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns to investors over the long term through dividends and capital appreciation. This REIT is based out of New York, New York and was founded in 2007. CIM is regulated heavily by the U.S. government and the SEC. CIM operates in a highly competitive market, and there are many more established players, which can affect its business greatly. CIM has been paying dividends since its inception. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the large majority of its earnings. It has increased and cut its dividend multiple times since its inception. CIM pays out dividends quarterly.

