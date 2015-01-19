Best Dividend Stocks
General Electric

Stock

GE

Price as of:

$11.11 +0.01 +0.09%

Industry

Conglomerates General

/ Dividend Stocks / Conglomerates / Conglomerates General /

General Electric (GE)

GE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.36%

conglomerates Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

6.49%

EPS $0.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GE DARS™ Rating

GE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,208,702

Open Price

$11.02

Day's Range

$11.0 - $11.14

Previous Close

$11.1

52 week low / high

$6.77 - $11.84

Percent off 52 week high

-6.17%

GE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0100

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-27

Regular

GE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.01

2019-09-13

$0.01

2019-06-28

$0.01

2019-03-08

$0.01

2018-12-19

$0.01

2018-09-14

$0.12

2018-06-15

$0.12

2018-02-23

$0.12

2017-12-26

$0.12

2017-09-15

$0.24

2017-06-15

$0.24

2017-02-23

$0.24

2016-12-22

$0.24

2016-09-15

$0.23

2016-06-16

$0.23

2016-02-25

$0.23

2015-12-17

$0.23

2015-09-17

$0.23

2015-06-18

$0.23

2015-02-19

$0.23

2014-12-18

$0.23

2014-09-18

$0.22

2014-06-19

$0.22

2014-02-20

$0.22

2013-12-19

$0.22

2013-09-19

$0.19

2013-06-20

$0.19

2013-02-21

$0.19

2012-12-20

$0.19

2012-09-20

$0.17

2012-06-21

$0.17

2012-02-23

$0.17

2011-12-22

$0.17

2011-09-15

$0.15

2011-06-16

$0.15

2011-02-24

$0.14

2010-12-22

$0.14

2010-09-16

$0.12

2010-06-17

$0.1

2010-02-25

$0.1

2009-12-23

$0.1

2009-09-17

$0.1

2009-06-18

$0.1

2009-02-19

$0.31

2008-12-24

$0.31

2008-09-18

$0.31

2008-06-19

$0.31

2008-02-21

$0.31

2007-12-20

$0.31

2007-09-20

$0.28

2007-06-21

$0.28

2007-02-22

$0.28

2006-12-21

$0.28

2006-09-21

$0.25

2006-06-22

$0.25

2006-02-23

$0.25

2005-12-22

$0.25

2005-09-22

$0.22

2005-06-23

$0.22

2005-02-24

$0.22

2004-12-22

$0.22

2004-09-23

$0.2

2004-06-24

$0.2

2004-02-26

$0.2

2003-12-29

$0.2

2003-09-25

$0.19

2003-06-26

$0.19

2003-02-26

$0.19

2002-12-27

$0.19

2002-09-25

$0.18

2002-06-26

$0.18

2002-02-27

$0.18

2001-12-27

$0.18

2001-09-26

$0.16

2001-07-05

$0.16

2001-03-05

$0.16

2000-12-27

$0.16

2000-09-29

$0.1366667

2000-07-05

$0.1366667

2000-03-06

$0.13666666666666666

1999-12-22

$0.13666666666666666

1999-09-28

$0.11666666666666667

1999-07-06

$0.11666666666666667

1999-03-04

$0.11666666666666667

1998-12-29

$0.11666666666666667

1998-09-28

$0.1

1998-07-06

$0.1

1998-03-05

$0.1

1997-12-29

$0.1

1997-09-26

$0.08666666666666667

1997-07-02

$0.08666666666666667

1997-03-04

$0.08666666666666667

1996-12-27

$0.08666666666666667

1996-09-26

$0.07666666666666666

1996-07-01

$0.07666666666666666

1996-03-04

$0.07666666666666666

1995-12-27

$0.07666666666666666

1995-09-27

$0.06833333333333333

1995-06-30

$0.06833333333333333

GE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GE

Metric

GE Rank

Conglomerates Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-64.96%

-89.19%

0years

GE

GE

GE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0100

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-09-06

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-02-15

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-12-07

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-09-07

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-06-08

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-02-09

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-12-08

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-09-07

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-06-09

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-02-10

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-12-09

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-09-09

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-06-10

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-02-12

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-12-11

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-09-11

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-06-05

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-02-06

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-12-12

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-09-05

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-06-06

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-02-07

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-09-13

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-06-14

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-02-15

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-09-07

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-06-08

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-02-10

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-12-09

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-09-02

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-04-21

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-02-11

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-12-10

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-07-23

2010-09-16

2010-09-20

2010-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-06-11

2010-06-17

2010-06-21

2010-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-12

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-12-15

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-09-04

2009-09-17

2009-09-21

2009-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-06-12

2009-06-18

2009-06-22

2009-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-02-06

2009-02-19

2009-02-23

2009-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-12-16

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-08-22

2008-09-18

2008-09-22

2008-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-06-06

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-02-08

2008-02-21

2008-02-25

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-12-11

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-09-07

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-06-08

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-02-09

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-12-12

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2007-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-09-08

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-06-09

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-02-10

2006-02-23

2006-02-27

2006-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-11-18

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-09-16

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-06-10

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

2005-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-02-11

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-12-10

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-09-17

2004-09-23

2004-09-27

2004-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-06-11

2004-06-24

2004-06-28

2004-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-12-12

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-09-12

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-06-13

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-02-14

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2002-12-13

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-09-13

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-06-14

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-12-14

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-09-07

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-06-22

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-02-09

2001-03-05

2001-03-07

2001-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-12-15

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

2000-09-22

2000-09-29

2000-10-03

2000-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

2000-06-23

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

2000-02-11

2000-03-06

2000-03-08

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

1999-12-17

1999-12-22

1999-12-27

2000-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1999-09-10

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1999-06-17

1999-07-06

1999-07-08

1999-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1999-02-12

1999-03-04

1999-03-08

1999-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

1998-12-18

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-09-11

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-06-26

1998-07-06

1998-07-08

1998-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-02-13

1998-03-05

1998-03-09

1998-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1997-09-12

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1997-06-27

1997-07-02

1997-07-07

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1997-02-07

1997-03-04

1997-03-06

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1996-12-19

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1996-09-13

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1996-06-21

1996-07-01

1996-07-03

1996-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1996-02-09

1996-03-04

1996-03-06

1996-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

1995-09-14

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

1995-06-23

1995-06-30

1995-07-05

1995-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

GE

Investor Resources

Learn more about General Electric on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Conglomerates

Industry: Conglomerates General

General Electric Company (GE) is a diversified technology and financial services company. The company offers many products and services including aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, household appliances, medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products. GE has a presence in over 100 countries. Segments of the company include Energy Infrastructure, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Home & Business Solutions and GE Capital. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Fairfield, CT. Since 2008, GE has had increasing pension costs from the vast number of Americans it had employed a few decades previously. GE is also largely affected by global economic conditions globally, as many of its products are sold to more volatile industries. GE has paid a dividend for over 100 years, and has increased its dividend annually since 2011. GE has historically had a volatile dividend. GE pays its dividends quarterly.

