Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A (Sub voting)

Stock (NASDAQ)
ALPS
Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$2.09 -0.15 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.38
Yield (Fwd)
18.09%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
1.3 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Feb
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Monthly
Energy Avg Yield
N/A
5 best energy dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.113 B
Day’s Range
$1.96 - $2.25
Volume
185,800
52 Wk Low/High
$1.96 - $7.25
Percent off 52 Wk High
-71.17%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

ALPS's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.0315
Next Pay Date
Feb 28, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Last Amount
$0.0315
Last Pay Date
Jan 31, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Feb 13, 2023

ALPS Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2024e - -
2024-12-30
 2024-11-29 2024-12-13 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2024-11-29
 2024-11-01 2024-11-15 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2024-10-31
 2024-09-30 2024-10-14 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2024-04-29
 2024-03-29 2024-04-12 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2023e - -
2023-12-29
 2023-12-01 2023-12-15 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2023-11-30
 2023-11-01 2023-11-15 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2023-02-28
 - 2023-02-13 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.73%
2023-01-31
 - 2023-01-13 $0.0315 Income Regular Monthly - 0.61%
2022 - -
2022-12-30
 - 2022-12-15 $0.0300 Income Regular Monthly - 0.57%
2022-11-30
 - 2022-11-15 $0.0300 Income Regular Monthly - 0.54%
2022-10-31
 - 2022-10-14 $0.0300 Income Regular Monthly - 0.56%
2022-04-29
 - 2022-04-13 $0.0300 Income Regular Monthly - -

ALPS Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$0.06

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024e

$0.13

100.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for ALPS

Dividend capture strategy is based on ALPS’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy ALPS shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Nov 29, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Nov 30, 2023

Step 2: SEll ALPS shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Dec 02, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

1.3333333333333333 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.60%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for February.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Energy

Industry: Oil Gas Coal

No company description available.

