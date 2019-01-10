The Gap Inc.
Compare GPS to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|14
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|12
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
GPS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GPS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GPS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
1.31%
|
-15.65%
|
12.79%
|
185.29%
|
992.34%
|
0
Trade GPS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GPS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GPS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for August 14: A Few Big Missteps for the Market
Aaron Levitt
|
Stocks managed to have another volatile week, which was fitting of this year’s...
News
The Market Wrap for June 19: Another Week, Another Flip-Flop
Aaron Levitt
|
This week stocks managed to finish a little higher than where they started....
News
The Market Wrap For June 12: A Fading Rally
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, when you add in the really poor earnings this week,...
News
The Market Wrap for May 29: A Short, but Better Week
Aaron Levitt
|
The potential for a great reopening of the economy proved too good and...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Consumer Discretionary Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
The consumer discretionary sector is one of the most dynamic segments of the...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Retail Discretionary
Additional Links:
The Gap Inc. (GPS) is an apparel retailer. The company operates retail and online stores that sell casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Piperlime names. The Gap was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
0.000%
$52.26
$0.01
0.019%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.84
$2.84
140.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$18.16
-$0.11
-0.602%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.17
$0.04
3.540%
$0.01
$0.01
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
GPS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover