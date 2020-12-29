Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Retailers were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic after many were forced to shut down retail locations to comply with statewide mandates. In response to these shutdowns, many retailers suspended their dividends and buyback programs to preserve capital.
The increasing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and state efforts to reopen their local economies have helped sales recover. At the same time, some retailers have seen strong growth in digital channels that have helped boost profit margins. There is still a significant risk of further COVID-19 outbreaks, but many analysts have become more bullish on the sector.
Here are three apparel retailers that recently resumed their dividends.
|Company
|Ticker
|Profile
|Payout Change
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield
|Gap Inc.
|GPS
|Apparel retailer that owns Gap Old Navy and other brands.
|Reinitiated and in-line
|April 6
|2021
|3.79%
|Kohl’s Corp.
|KSS
|A leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1100 stores in 49 states and an online presence.
|Reinstated and 64.5% lower
|March 16
|2021
|1.75%
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.
|DKS
|A leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer focused on sports accessories.
|Raised 16%
|March 18
|2021
|2.02%
