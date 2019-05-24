This company operates as a sporting goods retailer in the United States. It provides specific apparel offerings for sports, such as golf, tennis, running, fitness, soccer, baseball, football, hockey, swimming, cycling, and licensed products; and basic sportswear, including T-shirts, shorts, sweat suits, and warm-up suits. The company also offers athletic shoes for running, walking, tennis, fitness and cross training, basketball, and hiking; a line of cleated shoes for baseball, football, soccer, and lacrosse; and boots, socks, and accessories. In addition, it provides fitness equipment comprising treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationary bicycles, home gyms, free weights, and weight benches; a range of equipment and accessories for team sports; and family recreation offerings, including lawn games and table games. Further, the company offers hunting products, such as rifles, shotguns, ammunition, global positioning systems, hunting apparel, binoculars and scopes, knives and cutlery, archery equipment, and accessories; fishing gear, including rods, reels, tackle, and accessories; camping equipment comprising tents, sleeping bags, and other accessories; and marine and water sports equipment consisting of navigational electronics, water skis, rafts, kayaks, canoes, and accessories. Additionally, it provides golf clubs and club sets, bags, balls, shoes, teaching aids, and accessories, as well as a range of golf services; and a selection of touring bicycles, scooters, and skateboards, as well as cycling accessories. As of October 31, 2011, the company operated 474 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in 42 states and 81 Golf Galaxy stores in 30 states. It also engages in e-commerce and catalog operations. The company was formerly known as Dick’s Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. Dick’s Sporting Goods was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.