Realty Income (O) is the most popular dividend stock these past two weeks, seeing its viewership rise 31%. In the prior fortnight, Realty Income trended second after Microsoft.

Realty Income, a storied real estate company with an impressive track record in capital allocation and shareholder returns, is expanding into Continental Europe. Last month, the company announced a deal with French retailer Carrefour under which it closed a sale-leaseback transaction worth 93 million euros. Realty Income will become the owner of seven properties, which it will lease back to Carrefour as part of a long-term lease agreement.

The properties are located in Spain and mark the debut of Realty Income in Continental Europe. The company currently has a vast portfolio of real estate assets across the U.S. and the UK. Continental Europe could be Realty Income’s next growth driver, especially if the company uses the same strategy as it has implemented in other jurisdictions.

Realty Income typically partners with industry leaders and strong companies like Carrefour, which minimizes the risk that its tenants will miss rent payments.

Realty Income pays its dividend on a monthly basis and currently yields 4.3% per annum. The company has been raising its dividend for nearly 25 years.

