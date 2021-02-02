Microsoft (MSFT) has taken first place on the list this week, with an increase in viewership of 146%. Microsoft has been popular with our readers, largely because the technology giant has increased its dividend and announced a new share repurchase program.

On September 14, Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, representing an increase of 11% over the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Microsoft announced a $60 billion share repurchase program, which it said has no expiration date and can be terminated at any time. Microsoft’s stock yields a dividend of just 0.73%, although it is higher than other technology behemoths like Apple (AAPL), 0.57%, and Nvidia (NVDA), 0.29%. However, it is lower than the technology average of 1.35%.

Yet Microsoft is hardly a company relying on its dividend to reward shareholders. The stock is up by 37% so far this year and has gained 422% over the past five years. Since 2017, Microsoft’s sales have doubled from $96 billion to $168 billion, while net income rose from $24 billion to $61 billion. Microsoft’s operating system Windows continues to be the leader in personal computing, while its cloud computing unit Azure has delivered most of the growth in recent years.

Microsoft currently has a payout ratio of around 30%, meaning it pays shareholders a third of its net income in dividends.