Bank of America (BAC) has taken the first position in the list this fortnight, with an advance in viewership of 56%. Check out the other banking industry stocks, ETFs and mutual funds here.

Bank of America has been one of the best performers in the banking sector since the financial crisis of 2009, outperforming all major peers like Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), and JP Morgan & Chase (JPM). One key contributor to the outperformance has been Tom Montag, an executive who joined the bank in 2008 from Merrill Lynch, which was acquired by Bank of America in the same year. Montag announced he will retire by the end of the year.

Montag led Bank of America’s investment banking business and helped build a highly successful unit that spanned trading, commercial banking, and M&A. His abrupt retirement came as a surprise to some observers and has led to questions over who will replace him.

Whoever will be the next leader of the investment bank, investors appear to have confidence in the stock and management team led by Brian Moynihan. Over the past 30 days, shares in Bank of America rose nearly 10%, beating Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JP Morgan by around 4-5 percentage points.

Bank of America recently hiked its quarterly dividend by nearly 17% to 21 cents per share as it successfully passed a stress test conducted by the Federal Reserve. Bank of America’s forward payout ratio is now 26%, resulting in an annual yield of around 2% at current stock prices.