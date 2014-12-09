Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
WBA Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
6.85%
22.11%
0%
0%
0%
5
Johnson & Johnson and Chevron Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
SAP, China Mobile and Target Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
The Market Wrap for June 21: Powell Punches the Market Higher
Aaron Levitt
After weeks of volatility and feeling the heat from trade issues, investors received...
Trending: Walgreens Tumbles on Poor Results
Iuri Struta
Walgreens Boots Alliance has continued its downward spiral after announcing worse-than-expected financial results.
Dividend Investing 101
Understanding Dividend Growth Strategy
Sam Bourgi
A properly designed dividend growth strategy can get you back on track without...
10 Companies That Have All American Earnings
Sam Bourgi
The U.S. recovery engine has been humming along for the better part of...
Dividends in Focus: The Dow 30
Shauna O'Brien
Dividend investors are often attracted to stocks included in the Dow 30. Here...
Tax Inversion & How Big Companies Save Millions in Taxes
Jared Cummans
This article examines how big corporations use tax loopholes to save money.
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Retail Consumer Staples
Additional Links:
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), formerly known as Walgreen Company, is the largest drugstore chain in the United States. As of January 31, 2012, the company operates 8,300 stores in all 50 states, and has over 176,000 employees. The company offers consumer goods and services, a pharmacy, and health and wellness services. It offers its products and services through drugstores, through the mail, by telephone and online. WBA was founded in 1901, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. Walgreen is largely affected by the use of prescription benefit plans, as a decrease in benefit plans results in a decrease in revenue for Walgreen. As well, Walgreen is affected by the introduction of brand name or generic drugs. New brand name drugs generally result in higher revenues and new generic drugs generally result in an increase in gross profit margins. Walgreen has been paying dividends since 1972, and has increased them annually since 1976. Walgreen is a dividend aristocrat, which means it has been increasing dividends for more than 25 years consecutively. Walgreen pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$26.49
$0.57
2.199%
$11.95
$0.82
7.367%
$21.30
$3.65
20.680%
$20.91
$0.00
0.000%
$29.20
$29.20
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$34.28
-$0.12
-0.349%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$28.98
-$0.09
-0.310%
$64.70
$8.00
14.109%
