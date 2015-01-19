Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Pfizer

Stock

PFE

Price as of:

$39.32 +0.09 +0.23%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Major /

Pfizer (PFE)

PFE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.91%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

51.47%

EPS $2.95

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PFE DARS™ Rating

PFE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,560,600

Open Price

$39.42

Day's Range

$39.13 - $39.51

Previous Close

$39.23

52 week low / high

$33.97 - $44.56

Percent off 52 week high

-11.76%

PFE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3800

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3800

2019-12-16

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-03-06

Regular

Trade PFE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PFE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PFE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.38

2019-11-07

$0.36

2019-08-01

$0.36

2019-05-09

$0.36

2019-01-31

$0.36

2018-11-08

$0.34

2018-08-02

$0.34

2018-05-10

$0.34

2018-02-01

$0.34

2017-11-09

$0.32

2017-08-02

$0.32

2017-05-10

$0.32

2017-02-01

$0.32

2016-11-08

$0.3

2016-08-03

$0.3

2016-05-11

$0.3

2016-02-03

$0.3

2015-11-04

$0.28

2015-08-05

$0.28

2015-05-06

$0.28

2015-02-04

$0.28

2014-11-05

$0.26

2014-07-30

$0.26

2014-05-07

$0.26

2014-02-05

$0.26

2013-11-06

$0.24

2013-07-31

$0.24

2013-05-08

$0.24

2013-01-30

$0.24

2012-11-07

$0.22

2012-08-01

$0.22

2012-05-09

$0.22

2012-02-01

$0.22

2011-11-08

$0.2

2011-08-03

$0.2

2011-05-11

$0.2

2011-02-02

$0.2

2010-11-04

$0.18

2010-08-04

$0.18

2010-05-05

$0.18

2010-02-03

$0.18

2009-11-04

$0.16

2009-08-05

$0.16

2009-05-06

$0.16

2009-02-04

$0.32

2008-11-05

$0.32

2008-08-06

$0.32

2008-05-07

$0.32

2008-02-06

$0.32

2007-11-07

$0.29

2007-08-08

$0.29

2007-05-09

$0.29

2007-02-07

$0.29

2006-11-08

$0.24

2006-08-09

$0.24

2006-05-10

$0.24

2006-02-08

$0.24

2005-11-08

$0.19

2005-08-10

$0.19

2005-05-11

$0.19

2005-02-09

$0.19

2004-11-09

$0.17

2004-08-11

$0.17

2004-05-12

$0.17

2004-02-11

$0.17

2003-11-12

$0.15

2003-08-13

$0.15

2003-05-14

$0.15

2003-01-15

$0.15

2002-11-13

$0.13

2002-08-14

$0.13

2002-05-15

$0.13

2002-02-13

$0.13

2001-11-14

$0.11

2001-08-15

$0.11

2001-05-16

$0.11

2001-02-14

$0.11

2000-11-15

$0.09

2000-08-16

$0.09

2000-05-09

$0.09

2000-02-16

$0.09

1999-11-09

$0.08

1999-08-04

$0.08

1999-05-05

$0.07333333333333333

1999-02-10

$0.07333333333333333

1998-11-04

$0.06333333333333334

1998-08-05

$0.06333333333333334

1998-05-06

$0.06333333333333334

1998-02-04

$0.06333333333333334

1997-11-05

$0.056666666666666664

1997-07-30

$0.056666666666666664

1997-05-07

$0.056666666666666664

1997-02-05

$0.056666666666666664

1996-11-06

$0.05

1996-07-31

$0.05

1996-05-08

$0.05

1996-02-07

$0.05

1995-11-08

$0.043333333333333335

1995-08-02

$0.043333333333333335

1995-05-08

$0.043333333333333335

1995-02-06

$0.043333333333333335

1994-11-04

$0.03916666666666667

1994-08-01

$0.03916666666666667

1994-05-09

$0.03916666666666667

1994-02-07

$0.03916666666666667

1993-11-05

$0.035

1993-08-02

$0.035

1993-05-10

$0.035

1993-02-08

$0.035

PFE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PFE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PFE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PFE Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PFE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.20%

11.76%

9years

PFE

News
PFE

Research
PFE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PFE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PFE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3800

2019-12-16

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-09-24

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-06-27

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-04-25

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-12-14

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-09-27

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-06-28

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-04-26

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-12-18

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-09-27

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-06-22

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2017-04-27

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2016-12-12

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-09-22

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-06-23

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-12-14

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-09-25

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-06-25

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-04-23

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-12-14

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-10-23

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-06-26

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-04-24

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-12-16

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-10-24

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-06-27

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-04-25

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-12-17

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-10-25

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-06-28

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-04-26

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-12-12

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-27

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-06-23

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-28

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-12-13

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-06-24

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-12-14

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-10-22

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-06-25

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-04-23

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-12-15

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-10-23

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-06-26

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-04-24

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2007-12-17

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-10-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-06-28

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-04-26

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2006-12-18

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-10-26

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-06-22

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-04-27

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2005-12-12

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-10-27

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-06-23

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-04-28

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2004-12-13

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-10-28

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-06-24

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2004-04-22

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-12-15

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-10-23

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-06-26

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-04-24

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-12-16

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-10-24

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-06-27

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-04-25

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-12-18

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-10-25

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-06-28

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-04-26

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-12-18

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-10-26

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-06-22

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-04-27

2000-05-09

2000-05-11

2000-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-12-13

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-10-28

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-06-24

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1999-04-22

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

1998-12-14

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1998-10-22

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1998-06-25

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1998-04-23

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

1998-01-22

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1997-10-23

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1997-06-26

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1997-04-24

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1997-01-23

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-10-24

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-06-27

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-04-25

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-01-25

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-10-26

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-06-22

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-04-27

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-01-26

1995-02-06

1995-02-10

1995-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

1994-10-27

1994-11-04

1994-11-11

1994-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

1994-06-23

1994-08-01

1994-08-05

1994-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

1994-04-28

1994-05-09

1994-05-13

1994-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

1994-01-27

1994-02-07

1994-02-11

1994-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1993-10-28

1993-11-05

1993-11-12

1993-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1993-06-25

1993-08-02

1993-08-06

1993-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1993-04-22

1993-05-10

1993-05-14

1993-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1993-01-28

1993-02-08

1993-02-12

1993-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

PFE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pfizer on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PFE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The company operates in five segments: Primary Care; Specialty Care and Oncology; Established Products and Emerging Markets; Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare, and Nutrition. The company offers several types of products, including human and animal biologic and small molecule medicines and vaccines, as well as nutritional products and consumer healthcare products. PFE was founded in 1942, and is based in New York. In May 2014, Pfizer put in a bid of $117 billion for AstraZeneca, its competitor, that was rejected. Pfizer's sales and stock price are affected by industry-specific factors such as generic drugs, intellectual property rights, and regulatory pressures. As well, as Pfizer has multiple international operations, significant portions of Pfizer's revenues are affected by foreign exchange rates. Pfizer's dividend was cut in 2009, but has increased annually since then. Pfizer has been paying dividends since 1980 and has not missed one since then.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X