Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Intel Corp

Stock

INTC

Price as of:

$57.09 -0.21 -0.37%

Industry

Semiconductor Broad Line

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Semiconductor Broad Line /

Intel Corp (INTC)

INTC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.20%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.26

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.31%

EPS $4.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get INTC DARS™ Rating

INTC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$57.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,084,152

Open Price

$57.39

Day's Range

$56.94 - $57.45

Previous Close

$57.3

52 week low / high

$42.86 - $59.59

Percent off 52 week high

-4.20%

INTC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

INTC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade INTC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
INTC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INTC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.315

2019-08-06

$0.315

2019-05-06

$0.315

2019-02-06

$0.315

2018-11-06

$0.3

2018-08-06

$0.3

2018-05-04

$0.3

2018-02-06

$0.3

2017-11-06

$0.2725

2017-08-03

$0.2725

2017-05-03

$0.2725

2017-02-03

$0.26

2016-11-03

$0.26

2016-08-03

$0.26

2016-05-04

$0.26

2016-02-03

$0.26

2015-11-04

$0.24

2015-08-05

$0.24

2015-05-05

$0.24

2015-02-04

$0.24

2014-11-05

$0.225

2014-08-05

$0.225

2014-05-05

$0.225

2014-02-05

$0.225

2013-11-05

$0.225

2013-08-05

$0.225

2013-05-03

$0.225

2013-02-05

$0.225

2012-11-05

$0.225

2012-08-03

$0.225

2012-05-03

$0.21

2012-02-03

$0.21

2011-11-03

$0.21

2011-08-03

$0.21

2011-05-04

$0.1812

2011-02-03

$0.1812

2010-11-03

$0.1575

2010-08-04

$0.1575

2010-05-05

$0.1575

2010-02-03

$0.1575

2009-11-04

$0.14

2009-08-05

$0.14

2009-05-05

$0.14

2009-02-04

$0.14

2008-11-05

$0.14

2008-08-05

$0.14

2008-05-05

$0.14

2008-02-05

$0.1275

2007-11-05

$0.1125

2007-08-03

$0.1125

2007-05-03

$0.1125

2007-02-05

$0.1125

2006-11-03

$0.1

2006-08-03

$0.1

2006-05-03

$0.1

2006-02-03

$0.1

2005-11-03

$0.08

2005-08-03

$0.08

2005-05-04

$0.08

2005-02-03

$0.08

2004-11-03

$0.04

2004-08-04

$0.04

2004-05-05

$0.04

2004-02-04

$0.04

2003-11-05

$0.02

2003-08-05

$0.02

2003-05-05

$0.02

2003-02-05

$0.02

2002-11-05

$0.02

2002-08-05

$0.02

2002-05-03

$0.02

2002-02-05

$0.02

2001-11-05

$0.02

2001-08-03

$0.02

2001-05-03

$0.02

2001-02-05

$0.02

2000-11-03

$0.02

2000-08-03

$0.02

2000-05-03

$0.015

2000-02-03

$0.015

1999-11-03

$0.015

1999-08-04

$0.015

1999-05-05

$0.015

1999-02-03

$0.01

1998-11-04

$0.01

1998-08-05

$0.0075

1998-04-29

$0.0075

1998-01-28

$0.0075

1997-10-29

$0.0075

1997-07-30

$0.0075

1997-04-29

$0.00625

1997-01-29

$0.00625

1996-10-30

$0.00625

1996-07-30

$0.00625

1996-04-29

$0.005

1996-01-30

$0.005

1995-10-30

$0.005

1995-07-28

$0.005

INTC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
INTC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INTC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

INTC Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

INTC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.61%

5.00%

4years

INTC

News
INTC

Research
INTC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INTC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

INTC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3150

2019-09-13

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2019-07-18

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2019-03-14

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2019-01-24

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-09-14

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-07-19

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-03-15

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-01-25

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2017-09-14

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2017-07-21

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2017-03-23

2017-05-03

2017-05-07

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-01-23

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-09-15

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-07-12

2016-08-03

2016-08-07

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-03-17

2016-05-04

2016-05-07

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-01-22

2016-02-03

2016-02-07

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-09-11

2015-11-04

2015-11-07

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-07-23

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-03-19

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-01-23

2015-02-04

2015-02-07

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-09-12

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-07-24

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-03-19

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-01-23

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-09-25

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-07-25

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-03-21

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-01-23

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-09-24

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-07-26

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-03-22

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-01-25

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-09-22

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-07-27

2011-08-03

2011-08-07

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

2011-03-18

2011-05-04

2011-05-07

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1812

2011-01-24

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-09-24

2010-11-03

2010-11-07

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-07-22

2010-08-04

2010-08-07

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-03-19

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-01-22

2010-02-03

2010-02-07

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-09-10

2009-11-04

2009-11-07

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-07-16

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-03-19

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-01-23

2009-02-04

2009-02-07

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-09-10

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-07-17

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-03-20

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2008-01-17

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2007-09-12

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2007-07-12

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2007-03-22

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2007-01-18

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-09-13

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-07-13

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-03-22

2006-05-03

2006-05-07

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-19

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-09-15

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-07-21

2005-08-03

2005-08-07

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-03-24

2005-05-04

2005-05-07

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-11-10

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-09-09

2004-11-03

2004-11-07

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-07-21

2004-08-04

2004-08-07

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-03-25

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-01-21

2004-02-04

2004-02-07

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-09-11

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-07-23

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-03-25

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-09-11

2002-11-05

2002-11-07

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-07-17

2002-08-05

2002-08-07

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-03-26

2002-05-03

2002-05-07

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-01-23

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-01-16

2002-02-05

2002-02-07

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-09-17

2001-11-05

2001-11-07

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-07-18

2001-08-03

2001-08-07

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-03-23

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2001-01-18

2001-02-05

2001-02-07

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-09-13

2000-11-03

2000-11-07

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-05-17

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-03-29

2000-05-03

2000-05-07

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-01-12

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-09-15

1999-11-03

1999-11-07

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-07-21

1999-08-04

1999-08-07

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-01-28

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-01-27

1999-02-03

1999-02-07

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-09-16

1998-11-04

1998-11-07

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-07-22

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1998-03-26

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-11-12

1998-01-28

1998-02-01

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-09-18

1997-10-29

1997-11-01

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-05-21

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1997-03-26

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1996-11-13

1997-01-29

1997-02-01

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1996-09-19

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1996-05-22

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

1996-03-28

1996-04-29

1996-05-01

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

1995-11-09

1996-01-30

1996-02-01

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

1995-09-20

1995-10-30

1995-11-01

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

1995-04-27

1995-07-28

1995-08-01

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

INTC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Intel Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

INTC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Broad Line

Intel Corporation (INTC) designs and manufactures integrated digital technology platforms. The company offers microprocessors that process system data and controls other devices in the system. Intel's products are used in personal computers, data centers, tablets, smartphones, automobiles, automated factory systems and medical devices. The company was founded in 1968, and is based in Santa Carla, CA.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X