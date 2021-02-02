Cargo shipping company Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) has topped the viewership list this fortnight with an increase in traffic of 43%. This is not surprising. Star Bulk has said it reached record profitability in the fourth quarter, with net income hitting $300 million. The strong quarter has helped the company report its best year ever, with net income of $680 million.

The company said market conditions were strong and it was able to increase its TCE (daily time charter equivalent) from $13,415 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 37,406 in the same period in 2021. As the company’s operating expenses per vessel are largely static, it was able to pass on the increase straight to the bottom line.

As a result, the company announced a $2 per share quarterly dividend, equal to a yield of 6%. For the full year, Star Bulk paid a dividend of $4.25 per share, representing a yield of 13% at the closing price on February 22.

The company’s results and its dividend are highly volatile, very much depending on demand for cargo volumes in any given period. The company has benefited from supply chain disruptions, but the same results cannot be guaranteed in the future.

