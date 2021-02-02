Oil major BP (BP) has taken the second place in the list this week with an advance in traffic of 51%. BP has trended thanks to high oil prices and its electric vehicle charging points, which are finally becoming as profitable as its traditional petrol fuel stations. BP’s shares have risen nearly 13% for the past month, extending 12-month gains to more than 51%.

Oil prices are hovering near multi-year highs thanks to strong demand and geopolitical uncertainty related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Another boost for the company’s stock comes from disclosures that its EV charging points are reaching the same profitability as its petrol fuel stations.

BP has for years lost money on the business as it built the network, and only now sees the fruits from these investments. Unlike some of its peers, BP is focusing on high-speed chargers, which can charge an electric car to 80% in about 10 minutes. However, the installation of these structures requires large initial investments. The company plans to install over 70,000 EV charging points by 2030, from around 11,000 at the moment.

BP pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share, yielding nearly 4%. The company has a payout ratio of 30%.