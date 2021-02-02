Retail Value (RVI), a real estate trust in liquidation, has taken the first position in the list with an advance in viewership of 53%. Retail Value has largely trended thanks to the bumper special dividends it has been paying of late as a result of cash proceeds from sales of properties.

The company announced its latest asset sale on December 15, 2021. It sold Willowbrook Plaza, a shopping center in Houston, Texas, for $37.1 million in cash. The net proceeds of around $35.7 million, along with the proceeds from the previously announced sale of Green Ridge Square, were used to pay a special cash dividend to common stockholders and to repurchase the remaining preferred stock.

Retail Value paid a dividend of $3.27 per share to shareholders on January 18.

Following this transaction, Retail Value has only one remaining asset, namely a shopping center in Gulfport, Mississippi, named Crossroads Center. Shares in Retail Value are trading at around $3.10 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $66 million.

Retail Value was spun off from Site Centers in 2018.