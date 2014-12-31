Best Dividend Stocks
Nordic American Tankers

Stock

NAT

Price as of:

$4.88 +0.01 +0.21%

Industry

Shipping

Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

NAT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.90%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

67.47%

EPS $0.12

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NAT DARS™ Rating

NAT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,736,500

Open Price

$4.95

Day's Range

$4.85 - $5.08

Previous Close

$4.87

52 week low / high

$1.66 - $5.08

Percent off 52 week high

-3.94%

NAT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NAT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NAT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NAT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.02

2019-08-29

$0.01

2019-05-24

$0.03

2019-02-28

$0.04

2018-11-20

$0.01

2018-08-21

$0.02

2018-05-23

$0.01

2018-02-20

$0.03

2017-11-10

$0.03

2017-08-10

$0.1

2017-05-18

$0.2

2017-02-08

$0.2

2016-10-25

$0.26

2016-08-15

$0.25

2016-05-10

$0.43

2016-01-25

$0.43

2015-10-27

$0.38

2015-07-27

$0.4

2015-05-05

$0.38

2015-01-20

$0.22

2014-10-20

$0.14

2014-07-23

$0.12

2014-07-23

$0.13

2014-05-13

$0.23

2014-02-18

$0.12

2013-11-26

$0.16

2013-07-29

$0.16

2013-04-26

$0.16

2013-01-28

$0.16

2012-11-27

$0.3

2012-08-15

$0.3

2012-05-16

$0.3

2012-02-21

$0.3

2011-11-21

$0.3

2011-08-17

$0.0

2011-05-16

$0.3

2011-02-22

$0.25

2010-11-18

$0.25

2010-08-18

$0.6

2010-05-17

$0.6

2010-02-19

$0.25

2009-11-19

$0.1

2009-08-19

$0.5

2009-05-18

$0.88

2009-02-23

$0.87

2008-11-19

$1.61

2008-08-19

$1.6

2008-05-21

$1.18

2008-02-20

$0.5

2007-11-19

$0.4

2007-08-15

$1.17

2007-05-21

$1.24

2007-02-20

$1.0

2006-11-13

$1.32

2006-08-14

$1.07

2006-05-10

$1.58

2006-02-14

$1.88

2005-10-31

$0.6

2005-08-08

$0.84

2005-05-05

$1.15

2005-02-02

$1.62

2004-10-27

$1.11

2004-07-27

$0.88

2004-04-27

$1.7

2004-01-26

$1.15

2003-10-27

$0.37

2003-07-24

$0.78

2003-04-23

$1.27

2003-01-31

$0.63

2002-10-23

$0.32

2002-07-24

$0.33

2002-04-24

$0.34

2002-01-23

$0.36

2001-10-24

$0.55

2001-07-25

$0.72

2001-04-24

$1.19

NAT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NAT

Metric

NAT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NAT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-61.20%

14.29%

0years

NAT

NAT

NAT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NAT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

NAT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0200

2019-11-25

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-08-16

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-05-14

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2019-02-19

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-11-01

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2018-07-25

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-04-27

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-01-26

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-10-19

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-21

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-04-19

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-01-23

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-10-17

2016-10-25

2016-10-27

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-07-28

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2016-04-25

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2016-01-13

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-10-14

2015-10-27

2015-10-29

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-07-15

2015-07-27

2015-07-29

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-04-14

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-01-09

2015-01-20

2015-01-22

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-10-07

2014-10-20

2014-10-22

2014-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

Unknown

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-04-02

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-27

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-10-16

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-07-09

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-04-16

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-01-17

2013-01-28

2013-01-30

2013-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-11-15

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-08-07

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-07

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-02-13

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-11-07

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-05-09

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-02-14

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-11-08

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-08-06

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-05-10

2010-05-17

2010-05-19

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-02-12

2010-02-19

2010-02-23

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-09

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2009-08-07

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2009-05-05

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2009-02-13

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6100

2008-11-07

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6000

2008-08-08

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1800

2008-05-05

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-02-12

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-11-05

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2007-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1700

2007-08-09

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2400

2007-05-14

2007-05-21

2007-05-23

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2007-02-14

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3200

2006-11-03

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0700

2006-07-27

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5800

2006-05-02

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8800

2006-02-07

2006-02-14

2006-02-16

2006-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2005-10-10

2005-10-31

2005-11-02

2005-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2005-08-02

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2005-04-29

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6200

2005-01-26

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1100

2004-10-14

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2004-07-13

2004-07-27

2004-07-29

2004-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7000

2004-04-14

2004-04-27

2004-04-29

2004-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2004-01-13

2004-01-26

2004-01-28

2004-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

Unknown

2003-10-27

2003-10-29

2003-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

Unknown

2003-07-24

2003-07-28

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2700

2003-04-11

2003-04-23

2003-04-25

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

Unknown

2003-01-31

2003-02-04

2003-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

Unknown

2002-10-23

2002-10-25

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

Unknown

2002-07-24

2002-07-26

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

Unknown

2002-04-24

2002-04-26

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

Unknown

2002-01-23

2002-01-25

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

Unknown

2001-10-24

2001-10-26

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2001-07-10

2001-07-25

2001-07-27

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1900

2001-04-06

2001-04-24

2001-04-26

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

NAT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nordic American Tankers on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NAT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) international tanker company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 20 Suezmax tankers including, Nordic Harrier, Nordic Hawk, Nordic Hunter, Nordic Voyager, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Fighter, Nordic Discovery, Nordic Saturn, Nordic Jupiter, Nordic Apollo and Nordic Moon. The company was founded in 1995, and is headquartered in Bermuda.

