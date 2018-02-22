Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) is an American multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. It is one of the Big Four banks in the U.S., along with JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America. It operates in three business segments: Commercial Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth, Brokerage, and Retirement. Some of the services provided are retail, commercial and corporate banking through banking stores and offices, the Internet and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions. WFC may be affected by interest rate risk, along with risk related to servicing of loans. WFC has been paying a dividend since 1993, and has generally increased it every year. WFC’s dividend faced a cut after the financial crisis, but has since been increasing since 2012. WFC pays its dividend every quarter.