Wells Fargo

Stock

WFC

Price as of:

$25.25 -1.25 -4.72%

Industry

Money Center Banks

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Wells Fargo (WFC)

WFC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.21%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

52.42%

EPS $3.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WFC DARS™ Rating

WFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

47,064,102

Open Price

$26.26

Day's Range

$25.1 - $26.87

Previous Close

$26.5

52 week low / high

$25.1 - $54.75

Percent off 52 week high

-53.88%

WFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WFC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WFC

Compare WFC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Trade WFC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-06

$0.51

2019-11-07

$0.51

2019-08-08

$0.51

2019-05-09

$0.45

2019-01-31

$0.45

2018-11-08

$0.43

2018-08-09

$0.43

2018-05-03

$0.39

2018-02-01

$0.39

2017-11-02

$0.39

2017-08-02

$0.39

2017-05-03

$0.38

2017-02-01

$0.38

2016-11-02

$0.38

2016-08-03

$0.38

2016-05-04

$0.38

2016-02-03

$0.375

2015-11-04

$0.375

2015-08-05

$0.375

2015-05-06

$0.375

2015-02-04

$0.35

2014-11-05

$0.35

2014-08-06

$0.35

2014-05-07

$0.35

2014-02-05

$0.3

2013-11-06

$0.3

2013-08-07

$0.3

2013-05-08

$0.3

2013-01-30

$0.25

2012-11-07

$0.22

2012-08-08

$0.22

2012-05-02

$0.22

2012-02-01

$0.12

2011-11-02

$0.12

2011-08-03

$0.12

2011-05-04

$0.12

2011-02-02

$0.05

2010-11-03

$0.05

2010-08-04

$0.05

2010-05-05

$0.05

2010-02-03

$0.05

2009-11-04

$0.05

2009-08-05

$0.05

2009-05-06

$0.05

2009-02-04

$0.34

2008-11-05

$0.34

2008-08-06

$0.34

2008-05-07

$0.31

2008-02-06

$0.31

2007-11-07

$0.31

2007-08-08

$0.31

2007-05-02

$0.28

2007-01-31

$0.28

2006-11-01

$0.28

2006-08-02

$0.56

2006-05-03

$0.26

2006-02-01

$0.26

2005-11-02

$0.26

2005-08-03

$0.26

2005-05-04

$0.24

2005-02-02

$0.24

2004-11-03

$0.24

2004-08-04

$0.24

2004-05-05

$0.225

2004-02-04

$0.225

2003-11-05

$0.225

2003-08-06

$0.225

2003-05-07

$0.15

2003-02-05

$0.15

2002-11-06

$0.14

2002-08-07

$0.14

2002-05-08

$0.14

2002-01-30

$0.13

2001-11-07

$0.13

2001-08-08

$0.13

2001-05-02

$0.12

2001-01-31

$0.12

2000-11-01

$0.12

2000-08-02

$0.11

2000-05-03

$0.11

2000-02-02

$0.11

1999-11-03

$0.1

1999-08-04

$0.1

1999-05-05

$0.1

1999-02-03

$0.0925

1998-10-28

$0.65

1998-10-28

$0.0925

1998-08-05

$0.0925

1998-07-29

$0.65

1998-05-06

$0.0825

1998-04-28

$0.65

1998-02-04

$0.0825

1998-01-28

$0.65

1997-11-05

$0.0825

1997-10-29

$0.65

1997-08-06

$0.15

1997-07-29

$0.65

1997-05-07

$0.15

1997-04-28

$0.65

1997-02-05

$0.15

1997-01-29

$0.65

1996-11-06

$0.135

1996-10-29

$0.65

1996-08-07

$0.135

1996-07-29

$0.65

1996-05-08

$0.135

1996-04-26

$0.65

1996-01-31

$0.12

1996-01-29

$0.65

1995-11-01

$0.12

1995-10-27

$0.575

1995-08-02

$0.12

1995-07-27

$0.575

1995-05-01

$0.105

1995-04-24

$0.575

WFC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WFC

Metric

WFC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.83%

6.25%

8years

WFC

News
WFC

Research
WFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5100

2020-01-28

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-10-22

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-07-23

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-04-23

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-01-22

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2018-10-23

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2018-07-24

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-04-24

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-01-23

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-10-24

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-07-25

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-04-25

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-10-25

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-07-26

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-01-26

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-10-27

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-07-28

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-04-28

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-01-27

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-10-28

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-07-22

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-04-29

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-10-22

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-23

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-04-23

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-22

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-10-23

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-07-24

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-04-24

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-01-24

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-26

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-04-20

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-01-25

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-10-26

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-27

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-27

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-01-26

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-27

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-01-28

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-10-22

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-07-16

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-04-29

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-01-22

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-10-23

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-07-24

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-04-24

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-01-23

2007-01-31

2007-02-02

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-10-24

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2006-06-27

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-04-25

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-10-25

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-07-26

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2005-04-26

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2005-01-25

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-10-25

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-07-27

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-04-27

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-01-27

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2003-10-27

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2003-07-22

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-04-22

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-01-28

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-10-22

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-07-23

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-04-23

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2002-01-22

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-10-23

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2001-07-24

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-04-24

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-01-23

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-10-23

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-07-25

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-04-25

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-01-25

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-10-25

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-07-27

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-04-27

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

1999-01-26

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

1998-10-21

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1998-10-20

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

1998-07-28

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1998-07-21

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1998-04-28

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1998-04-21

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1998-01-27

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1998-01-20

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1997-10-23

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1997-10-21

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-07-22

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1997-07-15

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-04-22

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1997-04-16

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-01-28

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1997-01-22

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-10-22

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1996-10-15

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-07-23

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1996-07-16

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-04-23

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1996-04-16

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-01-23

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

1996-01-16

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-10-23

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

1995-10-17

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-07-25

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

1995-07-18

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1995-04-25

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

1995-04-18

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

WFC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Wells Fargo on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Money Center Banks

Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) is an American multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. It is one of the Big Four banks in the U.S., along with JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Bank of America. It operates in three business segments: Commercial Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth, Brokerage, and Retirement. Some of the services provided are retail, commercial and corporate banking through banking stores and offices, the Internet and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions. WFC may be affected by interest rate risk, along with risk related to servicing of loans. WFC has been paying a dividend since 1993, and has generally increased it every year. WFC’s dividend faced a cut after the financial crisis, but has since been increasing since 2012. WFC pays its dividend every quarter.

