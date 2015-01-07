Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

JP Morgan Chase

Stock

JPM

Price as of:

$138.84 +0.66 +0.48%

Industry

Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Money Center Banks /

JP Morgan Chase (JPM)

JPM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.61%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

34.47%

EPS $10.44

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get JPM DARS™ Rating

JPM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$138.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,720,020

Open Price

$138.15

Day's Range

$137.72 - $138.85

Previous Close

$138.18

52 week low / high

$91.11 - $138.85

Percent off 52 week high

-0.01%

JPM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.9000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 03

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.9000

2019-12-10

2020-01-03

2020-01-06

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade JPM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
JPM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JPM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-03

$0.9

2019-10-03

$0.9

2019-07-03

$0.8

2019-04-04

$0.8

2019-01-03

$0.8

2018-10-04

$0.8

2018-07-05

$0.56

2018-04-05

$0.56

2018-01-04

$0.56

2017-10-05

$0.56

2017-07-03

$0.5

2017-04-04

$0.5

2017-01-04

$0.48

2016-10-04

$0.48

2016-07-01

$0.48

2016-04-04

$0.44

2016-01-04

$0.44

2015-10-02

$0.44

2015-07-01

$0.44

2015-04-01

$0.4

2015-01-02

$0.4

2014-10-02

$0.4

2014-07-01

$0.4

2014-04-02

$0.38

2014-01-02

$0.38

2013-10-02

$0.38

2013-07-02

$0.38

2013-04-03

$0.3

2013-01-02

$0.3

2012-10-03

$0.3

2012-07-03

$0.3

2012-04-03

$0.3

2012-01-04

$0.25

2011-10-04

$0.25

2011-07-01

$0.25

2011-04-04

$0.25

2011-01-04

$0.05

2010-10-04

$0.05

2010-07-01

$0.05

2010-04-01

$0.05

2010-01-04

$0.05

2009-10-02

$0.05

2009-07-01

$0.05

2009-04-02

$0.05

2009-01-02

$0.38

2008-10-02

$0.38

2008-07-01

$0.38

2008-04-02

$0.38

2008-01-02

$0.38

2007-10-03

$0.38

2007-07-03

$0.38

2007-04-03

$0.34

2007-01-03

$0.34

2006-10-04

$0.34

2006-07-03

$0.34

2006-04-04

$0.34

2006-01-04

$0.34

2005-10-04

$0.34

2005-07-01

$0.34

2005-04-04

$0.34

2005-01-04

$0.34

2004-10-04

$0.34

2004-07-01

$0.34

2004-04-02

$0.34

2004-01-02

$0.34

2003-10-02

$0.34

2003-07-01

$0.34

2003-04-02

$0.34

2003-01-02

$0.34

2002-10-02

$0.34

2002-07-02

$0.34

2002-04-03

$0.34

2002-01-02

$0.34

2001-10-03

$0.34

2001-07-03

$0.34

2001-04-04

$0.34

2001-01-03

$0.32

2001-01-03

$1.0

2000-10-04

$0.32

2000-09-21

$1.0

2000-07-03

$0.32

2000-06-22

$1.0

2000-04-04

$0.32

2000-03-16

$0.6666666666666666

2000-01-04

$0.2733333333333333

1999-12-16

$0.6666666666666666

1999-10-04

$0.2733333333333333

1999-09-16

$0.66

1999-07-01

$0.2733333333333333

1999-06-17

$0.66

1999-04-01

$0.2733333333333333

1999-03-18

$0.66

1999-01-04

$0.24

1998-12-17

$0.66

1998-10-02

$0.24

1998-09-17

$0.6333333333333333

1998-07-01

$0.24

1998-06-18

$0.6333333333333333

1998-04-02

$0.24

1998-03-19

$0.31666666666666665

1998-01-02

$0.20666666666666667

1997-12-18

$0.31666666666666665

1997-10-02

$0.20666666666666667

1997-09-18

$0.29333333333333333

1997-07-01

$0.20666666666666667

1997-06-19

$0.29333333333333333

1997-04-02

$0.20666666666666667

1997-03-20

$0.29333333333333333

1997-01-02

$0.18666666666666668

1996-12-19

$0.29333333333333333

1996-10-02

$0.18666666666666668

1996-09-19

$0.27

1996-07-02

$0.062233333333333335

1996-06-20

$0.27

1996-04-02

$0.18666666666666668

1996-03-21

$0.27

1996-01-03

$0.16666666666666666

1995-12-21

$0.27

1995-10-04

$0.16666666666666666

1995-09-21

$0.25

1995-07-03

$0.16666666666666666

1995-06-22

$0.25

JPM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
JPM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JPM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

JPM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

JPM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.07%

45.16%

8years

JPM

News
JPM

Research
JPM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JPM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

JPM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9000

2019-12-10

2020-01-03

2020-01-06

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2019-09-17

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2019-05-21

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2019-03-19

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-12-11

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-09-18

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-05-15

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-03-20

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2017-12-12

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2017-09-19

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-05-16

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-03-21

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-12-13

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-09-20

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-05-17

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2016-03-15

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-12-08

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-09-15

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2015-05-19

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-03-17

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-12-09

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-09-16

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-05-20

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-03-18

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-12-10

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-09-17

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-05-21

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-03-19

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-12-11

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-09-18

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-15

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-03-13

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-12-13

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-09-20

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-05-17

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-03-18

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-12-14

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-09-21

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-18

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-03-16

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-12-08

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-09-15

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

2009-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-05-19

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-23

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2008-12-09

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2008-09-16

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2008-05-20

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2008-03-18

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-12-11

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-09-18

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2007-04-18

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-03-20

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-12-12

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-09-19

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-05-16

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-03-21

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2005-12-13

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2005-09-20

2005-10-04

2005-10-06

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2005-05-17

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2005-03-15

2005-04-04

2005-04-06

2005-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2004-12-14

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2004-09-21

2004-10-04

2004-10-06

2004-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2004-04-20

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2004-03-16

2004-04-02

2004-04-06

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2003-11-18

2004-01-02

2004-01-06

2004-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2003-09-16

2003-10-02

2003-10-06

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2003-05-20

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2003-03-18

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2002-12-17

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2002-09-17

2002-10-02

2002-10-05

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2002-05-21

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2002-03-19

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2001-12-18

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2001-09-17

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2001-06-19

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2001-03-20

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2000-12-13

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2000-12-13

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2000-09-19

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2000-09-13

2000-09-21

2000-09-25

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2000-06-20

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2000-06-14

2000-06-22

2000-06-26

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2000-03-21

2000-04-04

2000-04-06

2000-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6667

2000-03-08

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

1999-12-21

2000-01-04

2000-01-06

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6667

1999-12-08

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

1999-09-21

1999-10-04

1999-10-06

1999-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1999-09-08

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1999-06-09

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2733

1999-03-16

1999-04-01

1999-04-06

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1999-03-10

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-12-15

1999-01-04

1999-01-06

1999-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1998-12-09

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-09-15

1998-10-02

1998-10-06

1998-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6333

1998-09-09

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-06-16

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6333

1998-06-10

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-03-17

1998-04-02

1998-04-06

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3167

1998-03-11

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

1997-12-16

1998-01-02

1998-01-06

1998-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3167

1997-12-10

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

1997-09-16

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

1997-09-10

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

1997-06-17

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

1997-06-11

1997-06-19

1997-06-23

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

1997-03-18

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

1997-03-12

1997-03-20

1997-03-24

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1996-12-17

1997-01-02

1997-01-06

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

1996-12-11

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-09-11

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1996-07-16

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1996-06-18

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-06-12

1996-06-20

1996-06-24

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1996-03-19

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-03-13

1996-03-21

1996-03-25

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1995-12-19

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-12-13

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1995-09-19

1995-10-04

1995-10-06

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-09-13

1995-09-21

1995-09-25

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1995-06-20

1995-07-03

1995-07-06

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-06-14

1995-06-22

1995-06-26

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

JPM

Investor Resources

Learn more about JP Morgan Chase on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

JPM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Money Center Banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a multinational banking and financial services company. The company provides investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, asset management and private equity management. Based out of New York, New York, it is the largest bank in the United States in term of assets. It was formed in 2000 when JP Morgan & Co. merged with Chase Manhattan Corporation. The JP Morgan brand is used for investment and private banking while the Chase brand is used for credit card services, retail, and commercial banking. Following the financial crisis, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is subject to substantial regulation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). JPM settled a case with the Justice Department over the value of mortgage backed securities it sold prior to the financial crisis and paid a fine of $13B. JPM has been paying dividends since 1993, and while the dividends were cut following the financial crisis, they have been steadily increased since 2011. JPM pays its dividend quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X