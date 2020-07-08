You don’t have to look very far to see the damage that the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted upon both the world’s and the U.S. economy. As the virus spread, states and governments imposed a variety of measures to try to contain its spread and flatten the curve of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. As those measures took hold, the economy responded by essentially collapsing. Unemployment surged, consumers stopped spending and the U.S. economy shrank by over 5% in the first quarter of 2020. This was the biggest GDP drop since the Great Recession and the last quarter of 2008. All in all, the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast shows global GDP growth to contract by 4.9% this year.

What’s particularly interesting is the quickness and severity of the collapse. For the major banks, this has all been a huge issue: there are a record number of unemployed Americans, furloughed workers and those employed but forced to work less hours. While new unemployment programs and stimulus cash have provided some relief, many Americans are struggling during the pandemic. This creates an interesting problem for financial institutions.

On the one hand, many customers are finding it difficult to make payments on mortgages, business loans and credit cards. As the chief way the banks make money, delinquencies hurt their cash flows and increase losses. In order to combat this fact, many banks have increased programs designed to provide temporary relief by delaying foreclosures and delaying late fees. While these programs will delay losses further down the road, they do cost the banks money in the short term.

And speaking of costing the banks money, the Federal Reserve hasn’t been helping either.

As the economy collapsed, the Fed enacted several measures to push interest rates lower. Jerome Powell and the FOMC have cut rates, actively intervened in the repo market as well as restarted its quantitative easing programs. This has sent interest rates back to zero, thereby hitting the banks’ major source of profitability – their net interest margins.

Banks are able to make money on the difference between what it costs them to gather deposits and the rates they charge for loans. With rates now trending lower, banks simply aren’t making as much money per loan as they were just a few months ago. At the same time, with rising economic strife, overall deposit balances have dipped. This has exacerbated the problem and hit banks’ earnings.