Bank of America

Stock

BAC

Price as of:

$35.15 +0.04 +0.11%

Industry

Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Money Center Banks /

Bank of America (BAC)

BAC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.05%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

26.52%

EPS $2.72

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BAC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,399,472

Open Price

$35.15

Day's Range

$35.03 - $35.21

Previous Close

$35.11

52 week low / high

$22.66 - $35.27

Percent off 52 week high

-0.34%

BAC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BAC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BAC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

BAC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.18

2019-09-05

$0.18

2019-06-06

$0.15

2019-02-28

$0.15

2018-12-06

$0.15

2018-09-06

$0.15

2018-05-31

$0.12

2018-03-01

$0.12

2017-11-30

$0.12

2017-08-30

$0.12

2017-05-31

$0.075

2017-03-01

$0.075

2016-11-30

$0.075

2016-08-31

$0.075

2016-06-01

$0.05

2016-03-02

$0.05

2015-12-02

$0.05

2015-09-02

$0.05

2015-06-03

$0.05

2015-03-04

$0.05

2014-12-03

$0.05

2014-09-03

$0.05

2014-06-20

$0.01

2014-03-05

$0.01

2013-12-04

$0.01

2013-09-04

$0.01

2013-06-05

$0.01

2013-02-27

$0.01

2012-12-05

$0.01

2012-09-05

$0.01

2012-05-30

$0.01

2012-02-29

$0.01

2011-11-30

$0.01

2011-08-31

$0.01

2011-06-01

$0.01

2011-03-02

$0.01

2010-12-01

$0.01

2010-09-01

$0.01

2010-06-02

$0.01

2010-03-03

$0.01

2009-12-02

$0.01

2009-09-02

$0.01

2009-06-03

$0.01

2009-03-04

$0.01

2008-12-03

$0.32

2008-09-03

$0.64

2008-06-04

$0.64

2008-03-05

$0.64

2007-12-05

$0.64

2007-09-05

$0.64

2007-05-30

$0.56

2007-02-28

$0.56

2006-11-29

$0.56

2006-08-30

$0.56

2006-05-31

$0.5

2006-03-01

$0.5

2005-11-30

$0.5

2005-08-31

$0.5

2005-06-01

$0.45

2005-03-02

$0.45

2004-12-01

$0.45

2004-09-01

$0.45

2004-06-02

$0.4

2004-03-03

$0.4

2003-12-03

$0.4

2003-09-03

$0.4

2003-06-04

$0.32

2003-03-05

$0.32

2002-12-04

$0.32

2002-09-04

$0.3

2002-06-05

$0.3

2002-02-27

$0.3

2001-12-05

$0.3

2001-09-05

$0.28

2001-05-30

$0.28

2001-02-28

$0.28

2000-11-29

$0.28

2000-08-30

$0.25

2000-05-31

$0.25

2000-03-01

$0.25

1999-12-01

$0.25

1999-09-01

$0.225

1999-06-02

$0.225

1999-03-03

$0.225

1998-12-02

$0.225

1998-09-02

$0.19

1998-08-18

$0.1725

1998-06-03

$0.19

1998-05-18

$0.1725

1998-03-04

$0.19

1998-02-18

$0.1725

1997-12-03

$0.19

1997-11-18

$0.1525

1997-09-03

$0.165

1997-08-18

$0.1525

1997-06-04

$0.165

1997-05-16

$0.305

1997-03-05

$0.165

1997-02-18

$0.305

1996-12-04

$0.33

1996-11-18

$0.27

1996-09-04

$0.29

1996-08-16

$0.27

1996-06-05

$0.29

1996-05-16

$0.27

1996-02-28

$0.29

1996-02-15

$0.27

1995-11-29

$0.29

1995-11-20

$0.23

1995-08-30

$0.25

1995-08-22

$0.23

1995-05-26

$0.25

1995-05-18

$0.23

BAC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BAC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAC

Metric

BAC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BAC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

42.28%

33.33%

5years

BAC

News
BAC

Research
BAC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BAC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BAC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-10-22

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-07-25

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-24

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-01-30

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-24

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-26

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-04-25

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-01-31

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-10-25

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-07-26

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-04-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-01-26

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-10-27

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2016-07-27

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-04-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2016-01-21

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-10-22

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-07-23

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-04-16

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-02-10

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-23

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-08-06

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-02-11

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-10-24

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-07-24

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-04-30

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-01-23

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-10-24

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-07-11

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-04-11

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-01-11

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-11-18

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-08-22

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-05-11

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-01-26

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-10-25

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-07-28

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-04-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-01-27

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-10-28

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-07-21

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-04-29

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-01-16

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-10-06

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2008-07-23

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2008-04-23

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2008-01-23

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2007-10-24

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2007-07-25

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2007-04-25

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2007-01-24

2007-02-28

2007-03-02

2007-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2006-10-25

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2006-07-26

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-04-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-01-25

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2005-10-26

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2005-06-22

2005-08-31

2005-09-02

2005-09-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-04-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-01-26

2005-03-02

2005-03-04

2005-03-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2004-10-27

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2004-06-23

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-04-02

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-01-28

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-10-22

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-06-25

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-04-30

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-01-22

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2002-10-23

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2002-07-24

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2002-04-24

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2002-01-23

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-10-24

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-07-25

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-04-25

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-01-24

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2000-10-25

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-07-26

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-04-25

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-01-26

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-10-27

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-07-28

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-04-28

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-01-27

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-10-28

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1998-08-03

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-07-22

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1998-04-27

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-04-22

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

1998-02-02

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-01-28

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

1997-11-03

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-10-22

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

1997-08-05

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-07-23

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1997-04-28

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-04-23

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1997-02-04

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-01-22

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-11-04

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1996-10-23

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-08-05

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-07-16

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-04-29

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-04-24

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-02-05

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-01-24

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1995-10-30

1995-11-20

1995-11-22

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-10-25

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1995-08-08

1995-08-22

1995-08-24

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-07-26

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1995-05-02

1995-05-18

1995-05-24

1995-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-04-26

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

BAC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Bank of America on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BAC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Money Center Banks

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is an American multinational banking and financial services company based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the Big Four banks in the US, along with Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JP Morgan Chase. Bank of America provides services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Its business segments include Deposits, Card Services, Consumer Real Estate Services, Global Commercial Banking, Global Banking & Markets, and Global Wealth & Investment Management. With the purchase of Merrill Lynch in 2008, Bank of America became a major player in wealth management and investment banking. The company can trace its history back to 1764 but was established as it is known today in 1998. Bank of America's stock price is largely affected by financial markets, as well as interest rates. BAC is still facing repercussions over the financial crisis, as it attempts to settle the case of subpar mortgages with the Justice Department. Since 1998, Bank of America has consistently paid a dividend, however, after the financial crisis in 2008, the dividend was cut to $0.01 every quarter and remains that way.

