Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is an American multinational banking and financial services company based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the Big Four banks in the US, along with Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JP Morgan Chase. Bank of America provides services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Its business segments include Deposits, Card Services, Consumer Real Estate Services, Global Commercial Banking, Global Banking & Markets, and Global Wealth & Investment Management. With the purchase of Merrill Lynch in 2008, Bank of America became a major player in wealth management and investment banking. The company can trace its history back to 1764 but was established as it is known today in 1998. Bank of America's stock price is largely affected by financial markets, as well as interest rates. BAC is still facing repercussions over the financial crisis, as it attempts to settle the case of subpar mortgages with the Justice Department. Since 1998, Bank of America has consistently paid a dividend, however, after the financial crisis in 2008, the dividend was cut to $0.01 every quarter and remains that way.