The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company
Compare DIS to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
DIS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DIS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
DIS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.33%
|
18.12%
|
53.04%
|
402.86%
|
738.10%
|
0
Trade DIS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading DIS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading DIS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
Walt Disney- (DIS)-operates as a diversified entertainment company worldwide. Its Media Networks segment comprises a domestic broadcast television network, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, cable/satellite networks, domestic broadcast radio networks and stations, and the Internet and mobile operations. The company's Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida that includes theme parks; hotels; vacation ownership units; a retail, dining, and entertainment complex; a sports complex; conference centers; campgrounds; golf courses; and water parks. This segment also owns and operates Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and ESPN Zone facilities; manages Disneyland Resort Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; licenses the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan; and designs and develops new theme park concepts, attractions, and resort properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.39
$0.03
8.333%
$1.15
-$0.03
-2.542%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.39
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.30
$0.05
1.538%
