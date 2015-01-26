Target
TGT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TGT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
3.17%
|
12.07%
|
36.84%
|
293.94%
|
1200.00%
|
17
A Word of Caution About Discretionary Stocks
Aaron Levitt
|
For investors, the time to take a break on the discretionary sector could...
News
The Market Wrap for August 21: New Record Highs
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, the general optimism about a v-shaped recovery helped keep the...
News
Johnson & Johnson and Chevron Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap For June 5: Despite Unrest Market Rallies Into The New Month
Aaron Levitt
|
Improving coronavirus situation and better-looking economic data boosted stocks throughout the week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 Key Dividend Screener Searches to Track
Sam Bourgi
|
Screening dividend stocks is one of the most crucial aspects of becoming a...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Why E-Commerce Companies Don't Pay Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
Low margins of e-commerce companies lead to dividend payout issues
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Is Wal-Mart's Stock Recession Proof? (WMT)
Jared Cummans
|
A look at WMT and how it performs during recessions.
Investor Resources
Most Followed Dividend-Paying Companies on Twitter
Stoyan Bojinov
|
The most followed dividend stocks on Twitter
Target (TGT) is a discount retailer in North America. Target operates in three segments, U.S. Retail, U.S. Credit Card and Canadian. It offers products to customers through store locations as well as online. As of January 2012, the company operated 1763 stores, and employed 365,000 people. The company was founded in 1902 as Dayton Dry Goods Company, and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
