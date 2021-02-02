Home
Trending ETFs
News

Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson and United Parcel Service go Ex-dividend this Week

Shauvik Haldar

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, November 15. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Find one-day trades returning up to 1% on our Best Dividend Capture list.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as Friday, November 12.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2,480.00 0.62 11/17/2021 0.74% -0.72%
JNJ Johnson & Johnson 432.00 1.06 11/22/2021 2.57% -8.29%
CVX Chevron Corp. 220.00 1.34 11/17/2021 4.70% -1.90%
UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. 184.00 1.02 11/19/2021 1.91% -3.26%
RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp. 135.00 0.51 11/18/2021 2.29% -3.75%
TGT Target Corp. 124.00 0.90 11/16/2021 1.38% -2.49%
GSK Glaxosmithkline Plc - ADR 116.00 0.52 11/18/2021 4.83% -0.73%
MMM 3M Co. 106.00 1.48 11/18/2021 3.23% -12.24%
SHW Sherwin-Williams Co. 85.10 0.55 11/18/2021 0.67% -0.04%
F Ford Motor Co. 77.40 0.10 11/18/2021 2.06% -5.46%
NABZY National Australia Bank Limited - ADR 73.00 0.25 11/18/2021 4.51% -4.34%
MCO Moody`s Corp. 72.10 0.62 11/22/2021 0.64% -4.99%
EQIX Equinix Inc. 70.40 2.87 11/16/2021 1.47% -11.93%
VCISY Vinci - ADR 65.00 0.19 11/17/2021 1.41% -8.29%
PDRDY Pernod Ricard - ADR 62.50 0.41 11/18/2021 1.76% -0.57%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Company Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2480.00 2.48 0.62 11/17/2021 0.74% -0.72%
Lowest Market Cap PPSF Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. 0.013 0.24 0.06 11/18/2021 2.14% -70.41

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield FLMN Falcon Minerals Corp. 0.50 0.62 0.16 11/22/2021 11.21% -16.11%
Lowest Dividend Yield AG First Majestic Silver Corp. 3.58 0.02 0.00 11/16/2021 0.14% -42.36%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High PPSF Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. 0.01 0.24 0.06 11/18/2021 2.14% -70.41%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High SHW Sherwin-Williams Co. 85.10 2.20 0.55 11/18/2021 0.67% -0.04%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

