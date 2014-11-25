Kinder Morgan Inc.
Kinder Morgan Inc.
Compare KMI to Popular Energy Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.18%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
KMI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
KMI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
KMI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
31.03%
|
90.00%
|
-44.12%
|
0%
|
46.15%
|
2
Trade KMI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading KMI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading KMI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Is It Time to Take a Fresh Look at MLPs?
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to the simplification of transactions, rising M&A and better prospects, could the...
News
Trending: Qualcomm’s Surprising Settlement with Apple Boosts Stock
Iuri Struta
|
Qualcomm has made headlines of late after an unexpected deal with Apple to...
News
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 109 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Citigroup Inc. Leads 155 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 155 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 29th.
Research
Dividend Investing 101
How to Interpret the Payout Ratio While Evaluating Dividend-Paying Stocks
Michael McDonald
|
Payout ratios help investors to determine if a firm’s dividend is secure and...
Dividend University
Major Executives Getting Rich Off Dividends
Jared Cummans
|
We look at 14 executives raking in substantial amounts in annual dividend payouts.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is a transportation and energy storage company in North America. The company operates in five segments: Products Pipelines-KMP, Natural Gas Pipelines-KMP, CO2-KMP, Terminals-KMP and Kinder Morgan Canada-KMP. KMI was founded 1997, and is based in Houston, TX. It operates largely through its subsidiary, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP), as well as El Paso Pipeline Partners, L.P. (EPB), and KMI relies greatly on the performance of these two limited partnerships. KMI is affected by pipeline tariff rates and other regulatory requirements. KMI has been paying a dividend since 1993, and has been increasing it steadily since 2011. KMI pays its dividend quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$6.23
-$0.21
-3.261%
$0.30
-$0.25
-45.455%
$0.77
$0.77
0.000%
$0.08
$0.00
0.000%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.22
$0.03
15.789%
$16.25
-$0.19
-1.156%
$3.18
-$0.11
-3.343%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$0.45
-$0.03
-6.250%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
KMI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover