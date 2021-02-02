Home
Trending ETFs
Costco website page close up

News

Costco, Texas Instruments and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 25. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as Friday, October 22.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 208.00 0.79 10/28/2021 0.66% -0.29%
TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 184.00 1.15 10/29/2021 2.29% -1.20%
MS Morgan Stanley 184.00 0.70 10/28/2021 2.79% -3.59%
C Citigroup Inc. 146.00 0.51 10/29/2021 2.89% -11.10%
COP Conoco Phillips 102.00 0.46 10/27/2021 2.47% -0.29%
KOF Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR 91.50 1.24 10/29/2021 4.63% -8.72%
BX Blackstone Inc 88.30 1.09 10/29/2021 3.29% -0.07%
AON Aon Plc. 70.90 0.51 10/29/2021 0.64% -0.09%
BK Bank Of New York Mellon Corp 51.20 0.34 10/29/2021 2.28% -0.99%
CARR Carrier Global Corp. 46.90 0.12 10/28/2021 0.88% -7.52%
PAYX Paychex Inc. 44.00 0.66 10/29/2021 2.16% 0.00%
KMI Kinder Morgan Inc. 42.30 0.27 10/29/2021 6.16% -8.81%
FRC First Republic Bank 36.60 0.22 10/27/2021 0.41% -1.00%
SYF Synchrony Financial 29.60 0.22 10/29/2021 1.79% -5.49%
OKE Oneok Inc. 29.00 0.94 10/29/2021 5.82% -2.64%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Company Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 208.00 3.16 0.79 10/28/2021 0.66% -0.29%
Lowest Market Cap PTBS Potomac Bancshares, Inc. 0.025 0.32 0.08 11/01/2021 1.73% -1.33%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 8.71 1.44 0.12 10/28/2021 8.67% -12.21%
Lowest Dividend Yield ENTG Entegris Inc. 17.70 0.32 0.08 10/26/2021 0.24% -1.16%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High DNUT Krispy Kreme Inc. 2.33 0.14 0.04 10/26/2021 1.07% -41.17%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High PAYX Paychex Inc. 44.00 2.64 0.66 10/29/2021 2.16% 0%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

