Paychex
Compare PAYX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|53
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
PAYX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PAYX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
PAYX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
11.01%
|
37.50%
|
65.75%
|
95.16%
|
1244.44%
|
6
Trade PAYX using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PAYX’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PAYX’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
Pfizer, Costco and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 109 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Citigroup Inc. Leads 155 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 155 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 29th.
News
The Market Wrap for October 5: Same Story, Different Week
Aaron Levitt
|
It’s beginning to sound like a broken record, but the themes of the...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NASDAQ Dividends: History, Yields, Payers, and More
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here is an overview of the NASDAQ dividend stocks.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
Additional Links:
Paychex (PAYX) is a provider of payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York. As of May 31, 2014, PAYX serviced approximately 580,000 clients. Paychex is largely impacted by changes in government regulation and policy. As well, Paychex is affected by its third-party service providers and their ability to perform. Paychex has been paying dividends since 1993, and last cut its dividend in 2013. Paychex pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.41
-$0.04
-8.889%
$14.65
$0.11
0.757%
$27.15
-$1.33
-4.670%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$12.87
-$0.04
-0.310%
$0.11
$0.01
10.000%
$2.60
$0.03
1.167%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.02
-66.667%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
PAYX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover