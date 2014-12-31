Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing
Compare ADP to Popular Dividend Stocks
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
ADP Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ADP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
ADP Dividend Growth
Trade ADP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ADP's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ADP's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
Additional Links:
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is an outsourcing company that provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers, vehicle retailers, and manufacturers. It operates in three segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services, and Dealer Services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey. As a software company, ADP is largely affected by cybersecurity and privacy concerns, as well as the continuing evolution of its software. ADP has been paying dividends since 1974, and has been increasing them annually since 1975. It is known as a dividend aristocrat, which means it has been increasing dividends for more than 25 years consecutively. ADP pays its dividends quarterly.
