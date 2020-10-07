ManTech International
ManTech International
Compare MANT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
MANT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MANT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MANT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
8.00%
|
28.57%
|
28.57%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade MANT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MANT’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MANT’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
Additional Links:
ManTech International (MANT) - this company provides technologies and solutions for national security programs in the United States and internationally. The company's mission support solutions include cyber security, secure information sharing and collaboration, mission enabling solutions, enterprise systems engineering, service oriented architectures, intelligence operations and analysis support, and secrecy management and program security architecture. It also offers systems engineering services; modeling and simulation, testing, and evaluation; and independent validation and verification services. In addition, the company provides technical services, such as communication systems and infrastructure support, global and domestic mission-critical logistics support, global property management, and global information technology modernization. ManTech International Corporation offers its products and services to U.S. federal government intelligence, military and civilian agencies, state and local governments, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.41
-$0.04
-8.889%
$27.15
-$1.33
-4.670%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$12.87
-$0.04
-0.310%
$0.11
$0.01
10.000%
$2.60
$0.03
1.167%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.02
-66.667%
$0.75
-$0.64
-46.043%
