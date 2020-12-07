Welcome to Dividend.com
Walmart supercenter sign illuminated at night

News

Walmart, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Dec 07, 2020

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, December 7. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, December 4.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
WMT Walmart Inc 421.31 0.54 12/10/2020 1.45% -3.09%
MRK Merck & Co., Inc. 207.24 0.65 12/14/2020 3.19% -11.58%
TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 188.01 0.22 12/14/2020 0.18% -10.93%
FIS Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc. 93.04 0.35 12/11/2020 0.95% -5.23%
FDX FedEx Corp. 77.44 0.65 12/11/2020 0.89% -1.35%
GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. 77.17 0.68 12/14/2020 4.47% -28.39%
CNI Canadian National Railway 77.14 0.43 12/8/2020 1.64% -3.72%
ADP Automatic Data Processing Inc. 74.95 0.93 12/10/2020 2.16% -4.13%
LRCX Lam Research Corp. 72.00 1.30 12/8/2020 1.07% -0.32%
CCI Crown Castle International Corp. 70.55 1.33 12/14/2020 3.18% -9.13%
BDX Becton Dickinson and Co. 70.41 0.83 12/9/2020 1.39% -15.33%
CME CME Group Inc. 66.07 0.85 12/9/2020 1.87% -18.34%
NEM Newmont Corp. 47.75 0.40 12/10/2020 2.69% -17.70%
NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 45.88 0.38 12/14/2020 0.93% -0.11%
BCE BCE Inc. 40.39 0.63 12/14/2020 5.75% -8.97%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap WMT Walmart Inc. 421.31 2.16 0.54 12/10/2020 1.45% -3.09%
Lowest Market Cap CTS CTS Corp. 1.04 0.16 0.04 12/10/2020 0.52% -2.21%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield TEF Telefonica S.A. 24.10 0.47 0.24 12/11/2020 10.49% -38.63%
Lowest Dividend Yield MGM MGM Resorts International 15.17 0.01 0.00 12/09/2020 0.03% -11.32%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High OXY Occidental Petroleum Corp. 17.31 0.04 0.01 12/09/2020 0.24% -60.93%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 45.88 1.50 0.38 12/14/2020 0.93% -0.11%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

