Becton Dickinson
Compare BDX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
BDX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BDX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BDX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.65%
|
14.39%
|
38.70%
|
127.94%
|
792.09%
|
10
Trade BDX using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BDX’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BDX’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
UnitedHealth Group, Coca-Cola and Merck Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Healthcare Stocks Offer Plenty of Growth & Income Potential
Aaron Levitt
|
Healthcare stocks deserve a prominent place in your portfolio.
News
Home Depot, Bank of America and NVIDIA Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap for August 9: The Trade War Escalates, Again
Aaron Levitt
|
With the lack of economic data, investors simply reacted to the trade war...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Socially Responsible Investing - A Dividend.com Guide
Stoyan Bojinov
|
How to find socially responsible stocks that pay dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Medical Equipment Devices
Additional Links:
Becton Dickinson (BDX) is a leading global medical technology company that manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BDX is focused on improving drug therapy, enhancing the quality and speed of diagnosing infectious diseases, and advancing research and discovery of new drugs and vaccines. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, the company serves healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, industry and the general public. BDX is largely affected by the success of its research and development efforts, as well as patent protection for its products. BDX has been paying dividends since 1962, and has increased them since 1972. The company is known as a dividend aristocrat, as it has been increasing dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. BDX pays dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$63.28
$6.04
10.552%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$1.87
-$0.18
-8.780%
$0.83
-$0.07
-7.778%
$74.48
-$0.60
-0.799%
$264.82
-$5.87
-2.169%
$48.82
-$0.25
-0.509%
$1.31
-$0.01
-0.758%
$7.89
$0.66
9.129%
$22.99
$0.11
0.481%
