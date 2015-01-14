Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments
Compare TXN to Popular Dividend Stocks
TXN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
TXN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
TXN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
22.05%
|
95.73%
|
158.87%
|
613.33%
|
3676.47%
|
16
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News & Research
The Market Wrap for July 26: Rising Earnings Lift the Street’s Spirits
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, the positive earnings news and data managed to send shares...
A Chance to Buy Tech’s Backbone and its Hefty Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
There’s no doubt that technology is one of the most dynamic sectors out...
Pfizer, Inc. Leads 109 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Citigroup Inc. Leads 155 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 155 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 29th.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dr. Siegel Is Right on When It Comes to Dividends… Sort of
Aaron Levitt
|
Dr. Siegel Is Right on When It Comes to Dividends… Sort of
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Wearable Technology: Now Everyone Can Be Dick Tracy
Aaron Levitt
|
Wearable tech has made it to the mainstream.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NASDAQ Dividends: History, Yields, Payers, and More
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here is an overview of the NASDAQ dividend stocks.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Socially Responsible Investing - A Dividend.com Guide
Stoyan Bojinov
|
How to find socially responsible stocks that pay dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Semiconductors
Additional Links:
Texas Instruments- (TXN)-engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of high-technology components in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor and Education Technology. The company was founded in 1930 as Geophysical Service and changed its name to Texas Instruments Incorporated in 1951. Texas Instruments is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$3.00
$0.11
3.806%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$345.77
$4.79
1.405%
$0.28
$0.00
0.000%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$149.00
$149.00
17.476%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$12.36
$0.10
0.816%
$35.16
$0.37
1.064%
