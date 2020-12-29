Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Sign of Kinder Morgan

News

Kinder Morgan Hikes Dividend by 3% Amid Blowout Earnings

Justin Kuepper

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America with approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals handling petroleum, chemicals and other products.

The company generated 62% of its revenue from commodity sales and 37% of its revenue from services during the first quarter of 2021. The majority of these revenue came from natural gas pipelines (79%) with additional contributions coming from products pipelines, terminals, CO2, and corporate and eliminations revenue streams.

Texas Freeze Drives Strong Q1 Results

Kinder Morgan reported first-quarter revenue that soared by 67.5% to $5.21 billion, beating consensus estimates by $2.17 billion, along with non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by 35 cents. Management expects adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 to $7.7 billion in FY2021.

The results were driven by greater margins on its Texas intrastate pipeline systems resulting from the temporary supply and demand imbalances and substantial spot market price volatility caused by the state’s historic winter storm, as well as favorable contributions from its CO2 segment.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.27 per share, which represents a 6.6% forward yield. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2021, to shareholders on record as of April 30, 2021. In addition to the dividend, the company also has a $2 billion share buyback program in place.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×