Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$84.73
-0.07%
$25.71 B
5.18%
$4.29
-3.76%
0.49%
MPLX Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MPLX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MPLX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.43%
|
30.54%
|
97.76%
|
0%
|
0%
|
7
News & Research
News
News
Is It Time to Take a Fresh Look at MLPs?
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to the simplification of transactions, rising M&A and better prospects, could the...
News
Pfizer Increases Dividend by 6.25%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week. The...
News
MLPs Undergo Some Growing Pains
Aaron Levitt
|
The question now is, are MLPs still worthy of your dividend dollars?
News
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend by 24%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
This company develops, and acquires crude oil, refined product, and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns and operates a network of pipeline systems that include approximately 962 miles of common carrier crude oil pipelines and approximately 1,819 miles of common carrier product pipelines in 9 states. MPLX LP was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.
