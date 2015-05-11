Avon Products
AVP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AVP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AVP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Top Ten Countries with the Highest Interest Rates
Calder Lamb
|
We take a look at the top countries with the highest probability of...
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday, August 11
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 11.
News
Earnings for July 30: MDP, HIT, CME & More
Abhishek Gupte
|
There were several companies that reported earnings on Thursday morning. We’ve highlighted a...
News
4 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday, May 12
Jeff Valks
|
4 big stocks going ex-dividend today
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Avon Products (AVP) is a manufacturer and distributor of beauty, household, and personal care products that its sells products through representatives in over 140 countries across the world. Avon specializes in three product categories: Beauty, Fashion and Home. The company was founded in 1886, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$3.00
$3.00
0.000%
$14.62
$0.37
2.596%
$36.46
$0.20
0.552%
$0.10
$0.00
0.000%
$4.83
-$0.07
-1.429%
$0.33
$0.02
6.452%
$4.54
-$0.02
-0.439%
$14.05
$0.15
1.079%
$46.41
$0.00
0.000%
$96.80
$96.80
0.000%
